10 Naruto characters who can hold their own against Genryusai Yamamoto from Bleach

Yamamoto is an overpowered beast who is likely to be unmatched in combat by anyone from Naruto at first glance. However, Yamamoto was defeated in Bleach, and we must seize that opportunity to speculate which characters might have a chance against him.

1) Minato

Minato Namikaze, the Fourth Hokage, is regarded as the fastest Shinobi. For this, he has also been nicknamed the Yellow Flash. To defeat Yamamoto, speed is essential because the Zanpakuto can incinerate anything once drawn.

Minato used the Flying Thunder God Technique, a space-time ninjutsu, that allowed him to transport from one location to another in an instant using his special kunai, which had three prongs and were marked.

This technique is considered to have no limit and uses very little chakra, making it a valuable ability to keep under the belt. It is implied that one can travel long distances without difficulty.

2) Might Guy

One thing that we have learned from Naruto is that Might Guy is not to be taken lightly. Being unable to use ninjutsu or genjutsu effectively had pushed him to seek alternatives, specifically taijutsu, which he had mastered.

Defeating Yamamoto requires blinding speed. Guy possesses several quick but powerful techniques, such as the Uber-Leaf Superhuman Hurricane, the Daytime Tiger, and the Evening Elephant, which have the potential to end the fight in a flash.

Most importantly, once all Eight Inner Gates are opened, Guy gets access to the forbidden taijutsu known as Night Guy. The technique is powerful enough to eradicate an opponent's body but can also destroy the user's body. Guy almost sacrificed himself and managed to almost kill the Ten-Tails Madara during the Fourth Shinobi World War using this technique.

3) Madara

Madara Uchiha, one of the founders of Konoha and the leader of the Uchiha clan, is one of Naruto's most powerful characters. Even the joint forces of the Five Kage were inadequate against him.

Madara was the first of the Uchiha to perfect the Sharingan. He also became a Jinchuriki by trapping the Ten-Tailed Beast within himself, which provided him with a surplus of chakra. He also awakened the powers of the Six Paths and obtained the Rinnegan.

Madara also has Susanoo in its final form, which creates a defensive wall around the user that they can also use to attack. He is most likely one of the Naruto characters who can stand up to Bleach's formidable Yamamoto.

4) Itachi Uchiha

Itachi Uchiha was recognized as a prodigy at an early age. Since then, he has proven himself to be a fantastic fighter and a strategic genius. Naruto Shippuden shows Itachi's foresight wherein his whole fight with Sasuke was, in a way, orchestrated without Sasuke knowing. It is then only logical that Itachi would be able to read all of Yamamoto's movements beforehand.

Itachi Uchiha also has his own firepower, Amaterasu. It probably equals Yamamoto's fire. Amaterasu, which can even burn flames, doesn't travel to other places except for the focal point of your eyes. It keeps burning unless everything has been incinerated or the user decides to stop the black flames.

It was to Yhwach's trickery that Yamamoto lost his life in Bleach. So it is not shocking that someone with significant expertise in battle tactics, especially someone like Itachi, will be able to defeat Yamamoto strategically.

5) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke Uchiha is Itachi's younger brother. Like Itachi, he is a pro at fighting, and few can hope to stand up to him.

Like Itachi, he is an expert in combat, and few can hope to stand up to him. He improved on Itachi's Amaterasu with his Kagutsuchi, allowing him to manipulate the flames in any way and form he desires. Furthermore, he can form the Perfect Susanoo, which allows him to fight without getting into close quarters with his enemies.

During the Fourth Great Ninja War, Sasuke finally overcame Itachi, gaining the power of the Rinnegan and the Six Paths Yin chakra. His versatile ninjutsu arsenal, combined with his agility and stamina, definitely gives him an advantage.

6) Obito Uchiha

Obito Uchiha, also identified as Tobi, possesses the rare ability to use a space-time ninjutsu known as Kamui. It is a one-of-a-kind ability that not many people have.

Obito can transport objects into a different dimension with the help of Kamui. He can also take himself and others into this dimension. This means that targets transferred there are trapped and must remain there until Obito allows them to leave.

While Yamamoto's Zanpakuto has a lot of destructive potential, it lacks versatility when not fighting head-on. Obito has previously been seen escaping Amaterasu's deadly fire, suggesting that he might, after all, have a chance against Yamamoto and his fiery Bankai.

7) Hashirama Senju

Hashirama Senju was the first reincarnation of Hagoromo's son Asura Otsutsuki. He, the Senju Clan leader, was also a founding member of Konohagakure Village and its first Hokage.

Hashirama was one of the most powerful Shinobi during his time, earning him the title of the "God of Shinobi." He was a tough fighter with incredible chakra. His fighting style seamlessly combined physical and spiritual power.

Hashirama could use Nature release, Yin and Yang release, and Sage Mode, but his Wood Release technique was what made him nearly invincible. He could completely change his surroundings by using these abilities. Most notably, he was Madara's rival and could control the Eight-Tailed Beasts.

8) Naruto Uzumaki

Naruto Uzumaki is currently the most powerful Shinobi in the series, surpassing Madara Uchiha and Hashirama Senju. He has fought and defeated Obito Uchiha, Madara Uchiha, Kaguya Otsutsuki, and Sasuke Uchiha. He is far more powerful, much faster, and far more versatile.

Keeping in mind that Yamamoto must get within striking distance, Naruto has a wide variety of long-range attacks and the element of surprise to his advantage. During the fight, he even surprised Kaguya.

9) Kaguya Otsutsuki

Kaguya, the final antagonist of the series and one of the most powerful beings in the world, is essentially immortal. Kaguya had eaten the Chakra Fruit of the God Tree, which she was supposed to care for, and as a result, she had awakened the Rinne Sharingan and been granted the ability to be the first person on Earth to use chakra. Kaguya even possesses the Byakugan, elevating her to a new level.

Driven by her desire to obtain all chakra, she merged with the God Tree and became the Ten-Tailed Beast. Her strength was so great that her sons had to work together for months to put her to sleep.

Even when she was trapped, her will manifested as Black Zetsu and manipulated the Uchiha clan to bring her back to life. Even at the end of the series, no single character could beat her in a solo fight. It took the collective force of some of the most powerful characters to seal her away for good. Otherwise, she is invincible.

10) Hagoromo Otsutsuki

Hagoromo Otsutsuki is Kaguya's son and the founder of the Uchiha clan. He was one of the first to be born with chakra, and his power was so great that he did not need to use hand seals. He possessed an insane amount of chakra.

To stop Kaguya, who became the Ten-Tailed Beast, Hagoromo and his brother, Hamura, teamed up and fought the beast for months. Hagoromo first sealed the Ten-Tailed Beast's chakra within himself and later divided it into nine parts. He also used a Chibaku Tensei to seal the body of the Ten-Tailed Beast, creating the moon in the process.

Yamamoto may be an almost unrivaled adversary, but hopefully, this list has highlighted a few Naruto characters who can compete with him and maybe even win.

