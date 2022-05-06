The list of 10 Naruto characters who fought until their last breath is quite a broad spectrum. Several ninjas gave their lives for multiple reasons, some did it for love while others did it for justice. Whatever the reason may be, they all eventually died.

Most Shinobi die committing an act of service to their village, whereas there are some who die for an organization like the Akatsuki.

However, not every death is hard fought or deserved. Some chose to end their lives when it was clear the battle could not be won. In the end, they died in their own ninja way. However, even while death stared them in the eyes, they fought valiantly until their last breath.

So let's take a look at

10 Naruto characters who died fighting until the end

1) Jiraiya

Jiraiya was an exceptional ninja from the Land of Fire. He was Naruto's teacher and taught him the ways of life and the ninjutsu arts. However, he had grown rusty in some areas, such as training with his aging body.

His encounter with the Six Paths of Pain ultimately ruined him. He fought well, yet the chain of fate tightened upon him until he collapsed. However, he was able to send the Leaf an encrypted message before passing away.

2) Nagato

Nagato died to amend his ways (Image via Naruto Anime)

Nagato was a man torn apart by war and vehemence simultaneously. His scars could be traced along his dying skin and over his blood. As Pain, he fought Naruto, essentially to death.

He was engaged in a massive battle against him, but even he could not stand against the Jinchuriki. As Naruto argued with him later on, he fought internally as well before passing away.

3) Minato

Minato was the fourth Hokage and an exceptional Shinobi in the Land of Fire. On the day of his death, his intervention in Obito's plans to overthrow Konoha resulted in a whirlwind of a series.

To stop Kurama, Minato sacrificed himself to seal Kurama inside his newborn son, Naruto. He used the Reaper Death Seal jutsu to summon a god of death to devour half of Kurama. However, it took his soul once the jutsu was completed.

4) Hiruzen

Hiruzen was the Third Hokage of the Village Hidden in the Leaves. A wise old man, this Shinobi had several faults. Yet when it came time to defend the village, he did it valiantly and with everything he had.

Like Minato, he used the Reaper Death Seal on Orochimaru and the other two Hokages. However, he wasn't strong enough to seal Orochimaru entirely, so he destroyed his arms. He died shortly after.

5) Hidan

Hidan is slowly dying (Image via Naruto Anime)

Hidan was a member of Akatsuki, a criminal organization that preyed upon Jinchuriki. He worshiped Jashin and increased his lifespan by sacrificing people in a blood ritual.

However, Shikimaru defeated him and threw him into a pit. He couldn't get out as he was dismembered, and the deer stood guard over him. Since he couldn't sacrifice to Jashin anymore, he gradually died.

6) Orochimaru

Orochimaru was a mad scientist in the Land of Konoha. He was a serial killer who experimented on children to see how many jutsus he can master. He wished to further his research by possessing the bodies of others.

Sasuke was supposed to be his new vessel, yet he turned against him. Orochimaru fought hard and even managed to trap him in his own dimension, yet his body failed him.

7) Konan

Konan was murdered by Obito (Image via Naruto Anime)

Konan was one of the higher ups in Akatsuki and yearned for a world void of war. However, Obito came upon her in order to find the location of Nagato's body. They fought fiercely in a battle of strength and intelligence.

However, once he placed her in a genjutsu, her life was cut short, and she was slain. She fought valiantly until the very end.

8) Kisame

Kisame was a member of Akatsuki who valued secrecy and fighting. He would do anything to maintain the Akatsuki's secrets, even killing himself.

When he was surrounded by the ninjas of Konoha, he knew he couldn't get out of the situation alive, so he summoned blood thirsty sharks to devour him.

9) Itachi

Itachi was the prepratrator of his clan's massacre. He encouraged Sasuke to go after him in order to avenge the clan. Years later, Sasuke confronted him and they engaged in a difficult battle.

Sasuke used Kirin, a new jutsu, in order to subdue him, yet it didn't seem to affect him. Eventually, Itachi died in battle. Ultimately, his disease did him in and his severe chakra usage sped up the process.

10) Lady Chiyo

Lady Chiyo was the grandmother of Sasori and a very powerful Shinobi. She and Sakura were confronted by Sasori in Shippuden, so they were forced to battle him.

She healed Sakura even when her wounds were killing her, as Sasori pointed out. She didn't care about her own wounds and even resurrected Gaara right after killing her grandson. She died from her injuries soon after.

Edited by Aditya Singh