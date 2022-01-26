10 One Piece characters with the most interesting weapon of choice

One Piece, during the course of the show, has introduced a huge array of unique characters. Even the weapons they wield are quite exceptional, and some of them are quite interesting in terms of the overall design.

While some weapons are quite close to actual weapons that were used in wars, others, though unrealistic and impractical, are interesting from an aesthetic standpoint.

Note: The list reflects the writer’s opinions and is in no particular order.

Some of the most interesting weapons showcased in One Piece

1) Usopp: Ginga Pachinko

Considering that he is in a world filled with ridiculously strong pirates that boasts of powers of the Devil Fruit, Usopp’s Ginga Pachinko falls short by a huge margin. There are very few scenarios in which this weapon can be used effectively. This isn’t a weapon one should rely on consistently in One Piece, as the damage potential is quite low.

2) Yamato: Takeru

In One Piece, Yamato was groomed and trained to become Kaido’s heir, which is probably why she uses a club, just like him. But it is an interesting choice of weapon, considering that the One Piece world is filled with pirates.

Historically speaking, pirates used cutlasses, cannons and guns, while Yamato uses a kanbo club. These can be quite heavy and the user will be slower compared to those with swords. But, Yamato is capable of dealing a lot of damage with this weapon.

3) Z: Battle Smasher

Z's Battle Smasher (Image via Toei Animation)

Z, or Black Arm Zephyr’s Battle Smasher is an impressive weapon, and the design is interesting, to say the least. Considering it has three-pronged fingers and a Gatling gun with a giant cannon, it will be extremely heavy.

In reality, this would definitely affect his overall balance, since one side is far heavier than the other. But the fact that the weapon has been embedded with Seas Stone makes it an effective weapon against Devil Fruit users.

4) Nami: Clima Tact

In terms of design, the Clima Tact is an interesting weapon since it gives Nami the ability to control weather. The weapon is capable of blowing hot and cold air, releasing electricity and multiple combinations of these three elements.

Nami’s knowledge on weather makes her the perfect user as she can replicate thunderstorms and cyclones using this weapon.

5) Kuro: Neko No Te

Kuro’s Cat Claws in One Piece comprise two gloves, each having five full-length katana blades. This design is quite impractical as it puts the user at risk. Since the placement of the blades depends on the precise movements of the fingers, one wrong move can injure the user.

6) Katakuri: Mogura

Mogura is a trident that is used by Charlotte Katakuri in One Piece. While it might be a good weapon, it might not do as well compared to those wielding guns and cannons. But Katakuri is someone with immense physical strength who can use this weapon to break down buildings and massive structures.

7) Mihawk: Kogatana

Mihawk is the strongest swordsman in One Piece. This man’s skill and strength while wielding a sword is unparalleled. When he first faces off against Zoro, he uses his Kogatana, which he wears as an accessory. It is the smallest blade in his arsenal could fend off the three-sword attack from Zoro.

However, the Kogatana would be useless in the real world when going up against a properly armed swordsman.

8) Mihawk: Yoru

This sword has an interesting design from an aesthetic standpoint, but happens to be one of the most impractical ones as well. The sword features a metal hilt and guard with an extremely long blade. This would affect the center of gravity of this weapon and the sheer weight would make it unusable.

This is probably why Mihawk is considered to be the best swordsman for his ability to wield this weapon.

9) Ohm: Eisen Whip

The weapon was introduced to fans in the Skypiea arc of One Piece. This is an interesting weapon since it appears to be quite heavy, but is in fact one of the lightest swords.

This sword has the ability to change its shape, offering Ohm more defensive and offensive options. This proved to be a menace when the Shandians and Zoro faced off against Ohm in the aforementioned arc.

10) Arlong: Kiribachi

Arlong’s weapon is yet another interesting design as the weapon’s elements resemble the teeth of a shark. Since it has multiple razor-sharp teeth, it will continue to be effective even if a few of them end up breaking in battle.

The sharp edge as well as the length makes it an effective mid-range weapon capable of cutting some of the toughest objects. However, given its design, only those with massive strength can use such a weapon.

