10 One Piece ending theories that make the most sense

Eiichiro Oda's manga One Piece has been serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump since 1997, and even after all these years, the story is nowhere near finished. The tale of the Straw Hat pirate, whose dream is to become the Pirate King by discovering the world's most valuable treasure, has captivated many readers all over the world.

Fans have pondered for decades how this epic shonen series might end. The number of mysteries in the series, far from deterring readers, has piqued their interest and prompted them to develop their own theories. Here is a list of some of the most plausible endings to the manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Death of Luffy, and nine other ways One Piece could end according to fans

1) Luffy might pass on the straw hat

Shanks giving his straw hat to Luffy as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The Straw Hat, which is most commonly associated with Luffy and his crewmates, has its own history in Oda's world. It was passed down from Pirate King Gol D. Roger to Red-Haired Shanks, who then passed it down to the protagonist.

Before they parted ways early in the series, Luffy promised to return the hat to Shanks once he established himself as a reputable pirate. While he has become one of the world's most infamous pirates, his encounter with the red-haired character is yet to occur. However, some fans believe that Luffy will follow tradition and, instead of returning the hat to Shanks, will give it to a capable pirate from the next generation.

2) Luffy will die at the end

Luffy on the verge of death as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Another theory holds that Luffy will die at the end of the series. This appears to be a realistic possibility and was also alluded to in the manga.

Devil Fruits both grant users enormous power and also curse them. This is because nature sees the fruits as anomalies brought about by human desire and thus considers them an enemy. As a result, eating one of them causes people to lose their ability to swim.

There are other effects on the user as well, including a reduction in lifespan and the user's death if two Devil Fruits are consumed. Luffy's Gear 5, in particular, has been abusing his heart, and overusing it during the climactic battle against the World Government might lead to his death.

3) The Ancient Weapons are the treasure

Franky holding the blueprints of Pluton (Image via Toei Animation)

Oda has stated that One Piece will not end with some sappy revelation, such as the treasure is about the journey or the friends made along the way. According to one fan theory, it is the union of the three Ancient Weapons that will be used to overthrow the World Government. Pluton, Poseidon, and Uranus are their names.

The weapons are not restricted to inanimate objects and also include living things. Luffy as Joy Boy and Shirahoshi are currently thought to be Uranus and Poseidon, respectively, while Pluton's blueprints are associated with Franky.

4) Luffy will have to fight Shanks

Shanks and his crewmates as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

According to one fan theory, it will be revealed that Red-Haired Shanks has been preserving the history of the Void Century because it is too horrific for the public to learn about. A catastrophic war could erupt if the true past of the world became known.

Shanks' duty is to make sure no one deciphers the Poneglyphs that hold The Void Century's forbidden secrets. As a result, the final battle will be between Luffy and him. The former will confront the latter as soon as he discovers the true history.

5) Roger has pre-planned the ending

A young Roger as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Roger came to know the true history of the World Government and was disgusted by its corruption. So he wanted to tear down their very foundations, but his health would not allow it.

He did not believe his pirate crewmates could complete the task on their own. As a result, he devised a plot to have himself publicly executed. The grand spectacle launched the One Piece project, along with the Golden Age of Pirates, allowing other pirates to inherit his will.

6) Roger is Luffy from the future

Gol D. Roger and his friends celebrating in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

A variation of the previous entry is the time travel theory, which plays around with the idea that Pirate King Roger is actually Luffy from another timeline. According to the hypothesis, Roger discovered a time machine using the Poneglyphs and traveled back in time to before he, Luffy, was born. This let him set in motion the chain of events that will lead to the collapse of the World Government.

By serving as his own role model, he was able to change his own life in another timeline. Hence, Luffy was able to realize his dream. As of now, Oda has demonstrated that the city of the future is actually of the past. Despite how plausible this theory might be, nothing as extreme as time travel seems to be a part of his plans.

7) All Blue will return

Red Line as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei)

As per a popular fan theory, both the Grand Line and the Red Line will be destroyed to establish a world without borders. Their collapse will merge all four seas into one, the All Blue, a fabled water body that was lost long ago.

Furthermore, the destruction of the Red Line will result in the destruction of the Fish Man Island, which lies underneath, thus fulfilling the prophecy. The inhabitants will then ride Noah's Ark to the surface and live in a new world without discrimination.

8) One Piece might be sake

Luffy, Ace, and Sabo drinking sake (Image via Toei)

One popular and well-argued theory about One Piece is that whoever reaches Laugh Tale first will find Joy Boy's sake. This theory thoroughly demonstrates how the drink has played an important role in the series, as evidenced by the old song Binks' Sake, which is sung to lift the spirits of the singer.

The beverage is known for breaking down social barriers and connecting people from all walks of life. If Luffy exchanged the sake with others, he could literally use it to unite the entire world. He would also be bringing joy and laughter to everyone, cementing himself as the new Joy Boy.

9) Luffy vs. Pirate King Blackbeard

Blackbeard as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

The presence of multiple villains in One Piece, such as Akainu, Blackbeard, and Im, allows for a variety of outcomes. According to a theory, the Straw Hats, Blackbeard Pirates, and the Marine will arrive at Elbaf, and Teach will sell Luffy out and sail to Laugh Tale himself.

After becoming the Pirate King, he will blackmail the World Government and threaten to reveal their secrets if they do not back him. Meanwhile, the Straw Hat Pirates and their allies will band together to liberate Luffy from the marines, sparking a fierce battle.

After defeating Blackbeard, everyone will travel to Laugh Tale, where they will find a book containing the stories and adventures of all those who have previously discovered the island. Robin will also figure out the true history of the world, which will be written in a language that only she can read.

10) The ultimate treasure is a lost city

The Roger Pirates at Laugh Tale (Image via Toei Animation)

Another fan theory, by putting emphasis on both the tangible and metaphorical worth of Roger's treasure, proposes that One Piece is a lost city. This place will contain vast quantities of material treasures such as gold and silver, as well as knowledge about the world that has been erased by the World Government and Ancient Weapons that will help the rebellion succeed.

This theory convincingly argues that because pipe dreams such as Skypiea and Golden City came true, the Emerald City also has to exist. This place, which could be Laugh Tale itself, is every pirate's coveted treasure.

