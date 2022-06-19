10 Pokemon who used to be human, ranked

Pokemon does not lack in the creepy department. There have been many cases of Pokemon kidnapping people, controlling their minds, or causing devastation everywhere they go.

But one kind of Pokemon brings an exceptionally creepy vibe to the franchise, Pokemon that used to be Human.

Not many cases like these are available, but the ones that are, make fans question if their favorite partner used to be a human in a previous life.

We will rank the 10 Pokemon that used to be human in the past.

What if your favorite Pokemon used to be someone you knew?

10) Drifloon

ARSENE XI @UzumakiStyle11 @meowth @MenthexXBL Favourite has to be Drifloon. Fits the whole Ghost type perfectly. An innocent, cute looking pokemon made of the spirits of humans and pokemon who steals children away by holding hands. Imagine a pack of them at night @ playgrounds. @meowth @MenthexXBL Favourite has to be Drifloon. Fits the whole Ghost type perfectly. An innocent, cute looking pokemon made of the spirits of humans and pokemon who steals children away by holding hands. Imagine a pack of them at night @ playgrounds. https://t.co/80O3ctdwYx

Drifloon is a ghost/flying type introduced in the fourth generation of the game. It is a little creature that seems harmless enough to be trusted by many. But this adorable being has more than one skeleton inside its closet.

Drifloon was created when a group of aimless wanderers came together for camaraderie. These souls were lacking something in their lives, so they wanted companionship as they went around taking tiny children and their souls to join the souls inside.

If its body breaks, the trapped human souls scream and howl terrifyingly.

9) Gastly

Gastly is one of the first Pokemon that comes to mind when talking about ghost types. This cute and small ghost/venom type is one of the most iconic Pokemon ever, fascinating fans since the first generation.

But Gastly is not just an adorable creature; Gastly is terrifying when you take a closer look at its lore. Gastly is created when restless spirits in a cemetery take possession of the smoke that travels through the graves. You will never know whose soul your Gastly used to be.

8) Sandygast

One of the funniest and most creative designs from the seventh generation. This charming ground/ghost-type has a big hole as a mouth and a shovel on its head, so it is pretty obvious it used to be a simple sand castle that came to life.

But the scary part about it is exactly how this happened. Sandygast used to be an angry and vengeful spirit of a human that died suddenly. As it was near the beach, it took possession of the pile of sand a kid was playing with. It also can control and absorb anyone who puts their hand in its hole. Let’s hope we never see one on the beach.

7) Spiritomb

Insert_name @InsertDa @meowth Spiritomb is my absoloute fav ghost type! They don’t get enough love look at how wicked they are and they have that cool galaxy spin sure it’s a 108 souls but THIS POKEMON IS GR8 @meowth Spiritomb is my absoloute fav ghost type! They don’t get enough love look at how wicked they are and they have that cool galaxy spin sure it’s a 108 souls but THIS POKEMON IS GR8 https://t.co/zp8oVk0WaY

This Pokemon hides some sinister backstory; that is clear with just one look. This ghost/dark-type was introduced in the fourth generation, and since then, few creatures have had a design as creepy as it does.

And its origins are just as scary. Spiritomb is a being created by the fusion of 108 spirits, humans, and Pokemon. It was able to cause harm with only a thought and was so mischievous that a traveler decided it was best to seal it away. We can only imagine what kind of things it did

6) Drifblim

ʀᴇɪɴ. @FairyFroIic Drifblim.



It's a blimp made of souls that is said to carry you away to the afterlife, and evolves from a child-murdering balloon.



What more can I say? Drifblim.It's a blimp made of souls that is said to carry you away to the afterlife, and evolves from a child-murdering balloon.What more can I say? https://t.co/ZfdfU80bQx

We have already talked about Drifloon and its creepy origins, but its evolution is no better. We now know that a union of spirits created its previous form, but to evolve, this creature needed much more energy than it started with.

Drifblim exists thanks to a Drifloon that absorbed enough children’s souls to power itself into evolving. Its newly evolved form is not only capable of kidnapping children, but it can also take adults away just as easily. Never trust a balloon in this world.

5) Kadabra

Maestro Pokémon @Pokemon_MJSay A CHILD BEING WOKE TO HAVE SUPERNATURAL POWERS KADABRA http://t.co/Os5usZHZkT A CHILD BEING WOKE TO HAVE SUPERNATURAL POWERS KADABRA http://t.co/Os5usZHZkT

One of the first psychic types and an iconic part of the first generation. It is one of the strongest mid-evolutions in the series, with such extraordinary psychic powers that only trainers with a strong mind can catch it.

Kadabra is the evolution of Abra. It is said that Kadabra used to be a child who had psychic powers until he woke up as the previously mentioned Pokemon.

4) Phantump

Pokémon Positivity Project @PKMNPositivity #Phantump #Kalos Phantump! This Pokémon is a tree stump inhabited by the spirit of a child who got lost in the forest. Their cries cause others to become lost #Pokemon Phantump! This Pokémon is a tree stump inhabited by the spirit of a child who got lost in the forest. Their cries cause others to become lost #Pokemon #Phantump #Kalos https://t.co/i66Q8v42mH

We were all afraid of being lost when we were children. The idea of not knowing our way back home is terrifying, even as adults. That is why the lore behind this adorable ghost/plant-type is so horrifying.

Phantump is born when the soul of a kid that died alone in the forest comes into contact with a tree stump. Just the idea of it having a kid’s soul is already unsettling. The addition of them dying alone and scared in a forest is beyond traumatizing.

3) Yamask

ratchili 🆖🐀 @ratchiliart Here’s my favorite Pokémon, Yamask! It’s a DEAD HUMAN BEING trapped in a Pokémon’s body that carries around a mask that resembles its past human face. So ppl catch it and do battle with it which is fucked but also pretty funny ngl. HAPPY HALLOWEENHere’s my favorite Pokémon, Yamask! It’s a DEAD HUMAN BEING trapped in a Pokémon’s body that carries around a mask that resembles its past human face. So ppl catch it and do battle with it which is fucked but also pretty funny ngl. HAPPY HALLOWEEN 👻 Here’s my favorite Pokémon, Yamask! It’s a DEAD HUMAN BEING trapped in a Pokémon’s body that carries around a mask that resembles its past human face. So ppl catch it and do battle with it which is fucked but also pretty funny ngl. https://t.co/KybMqsjU3b

All the previous entries on the list are creepy, but we can find solace in the fact that none of them remembers their lives as humans. The idea of being reborn into a creature that 10-year-olds use to fight each other is not reassuring.

Unfortunately for Yamask, it does remember what being a human was like. This pure ghost-type is said to be born from the soul of a human buried centuries ago.

All of them carry a mask wherever they go, a mask that has the face they used to have while still alive. And they sometimes look at that mask and cry about everything they lost. A fate worse than death.

2) Froslass

Dr. Lava's Lost Pokemon @DrLavaYT Froslass Origins:



Froslass is based on Yuki-onna from Japanese folklore. The spirit of a beautiful woman, Yuki-onna haunts the snowy mountains where she died and preys on mountain travelers. This explains her Pokedex entries, as well as why she's Ice/Ghost type and female-only. Froslass Origins:Froslass is based on Yuki-onna from Japanese folklore. The spirit of a beautiful woman, Yuki-onna haunts the snowy mountains where she died and preys on mountain travelers. This explains her Pokedex entries, as well as why she's Ice/Ghost type and female-only. https://t.co/SU7T4kBUP9

Hiking can be a fun and amazing experience. The fresh air, the amazing views, and the adrenaline flowing through your veins is something everyone can enjoy. On the other hand, the fear of being lost in a mountain can paralyze most of us.

Froslass is one of those unfortunate victims. Born from the spirits of women who suffered accidents in the snow or in the mountains and with a predilection to freeze to death those it chooses as prey. Froslass is one of the reasons to stay away from snowy places.

1) Gengar

San Diego Orca @orcawhisperer #PokeFact : Gengar apparently wishes for a traveling companion. Since Gengar was once human itself, it tries to create one by taking the lives of other humans. #PokeFact: Gengar apparently wishes for a traveling companion. Since Gengar was once human itself, it tries to create one by taking the lives of other humans. https://t.co/4bSXqizXt5

There is no ghost-type more iconic than Gengar. It has been the face of its type since the first generation and is also one of the most popular Pokemon in the entire franchise. At first glance, Gengar is a trickster that seems harmless.

But Gengar pranks are not as harmless as they seem since they are born from a lost soul looking for a companion. Gengar takes the life of humans to find a partner that will keep it company in its mischief. Be careful if your shadow acts weird at night.

