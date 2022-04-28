How can Haunter evolve into Gengar in Pokemon Legends: Arceus?

As a Ghost-type Pokemon originating from Generation I, it was only natural for Haunter to make its appearance in Pokemon Legends: Arceus as it evolves into the fan-favorite Gengar.

In traditional Pokemon games, Haunter evolves into Gengar after it is traded. The same is true for Pokemon Legends: Arceus. However, there's also an alternative way to receive a Gengar via evolution without relying on trading with other players.

It appears that The Pokemon Company has somewhat learned from previous titles and realized that many trainers prefer to stick it out on their own. Keeping this in mind, they introduced a helpful item that will evolve Pokemon like Haunter or Kadabra without sending them to another trainer and back.

Evolving Haunter with the Linking Cord in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

The Linking Cord is an item that can be received from various means (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Linking Cord is an item in Pokemon Legends: Arceus that allows trainers to evolve their Pokemon without any trading involved. This means that it is possible for players to complete their Pokedexes without needing to interact with other players at all.

The Linking Cord is an uncommon item to obtain and may require some work to snag. Fortunately, Linking Cords can be earned in a few different ways, giving trainers plenty of opportunities to grab a few to evolve their Pokemon.

Ways to find a Linking Cord in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Here are five ways to get the Linking Cord:

Likely the easiest way to earn a Linking Cord in Pokemon Legends: Arceus is to purchase it from the Trading Post in Jubilife Village using Merit Points. These points can be earned by finding players/NPC's satchels out in the field and returning them to their owner. Trainers can venture into space-time distortions for a chance to obtain Linking Cords. However, this is somewhat randomized, as many other precious items can appear as well. Furthermore, these areas are often dangerous, containing higher level and more aggressive Pokemon than would normally be located in the region. If trainers are heading into a distortion for a Linking Cord, they should exercise caution. Vessa, who tasks the player with collecting wisps around each region of Hisui, will reward the player with a Linking Cord when they've collected 50 total wisps. Ginter, the trader whose caravan rests in front of Galactic HQ, will occasionally sell Linking Cords as part of his special deals. Unlike the trading post, trainers can use ordinary money to purchase these promo deals. Lastly, there's a quest known as "Getting to Know the Ghosts," initiated by an NPC named Ward in Jubilife village. He tasks the trainer with obtaining 10 points for Gastly's Pokedex entry and then returning to him. Once trainers have completed the quest in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Ward will reward them with a Linking Cord for their trouble.

Once obtained, players can use the Linking Cord to evolve Haunter.

