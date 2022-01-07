5 advantages that One Piece Netflix can use for the adaptation

Unlike similar adaptations, One Piece Netflix does have a few cards up its sleeve.

This may be hard to believe, considering the ambitious nature of this project. Netflix was critically panned for their adaptations of Death Note and Cowboy Bebop, which are far smaller in scale. However, the Netflix adaptation of One Piece has a few advantages in its favor, such as Eiichiro Oda's involvement.

Of course, this doesn't mean that success is guaranteed. Due to its fantastical nature, a live-action One Piece is going to be an uphill battle, and there is a lot that can go spectacularly wrong. Nonetheless, this article will keep an open mind on what could work for One Piece Netflix.

5 advantages that One Piece Netflix should definitely capitalize on

5) Learning what went wrong with other adaptations

After one season, Netflix has already canceled the live-action Cowboy Bebop. Many anime fans were unhappy with its creative direction, such as the major changes to source material.

One Piece Netflix has to understand why these adaptations failed to meet fan satisfaction. Otherwise, it risks making the same mistakes.

4) It could draw in non-anime fans

According to quarterly figures from 2021, Netflix has over 214,000,000 paid subscribers. There is a huge market out there, especially for viewers who don't normally watch anime. With the right marketing, they could probably give One Piece Netflix a chance.

The original series has too many episodes for casual viewing. Since the Netflix version will be much shorter, it could attract a newer audience.

3) Condensed length

The long-running One Piece anime now has over a 1000 episodes. However, many fans do not like the sluggish pacing. The above video is a perfect demonstration of how slow the original anime series can be.

One Piece Netflix doesn't have to take forever, since the first season will likely condense many arcs. As long as the directors avoid rushing things, this will be a more digestible format.

2) A diverse cast

Representation allows people from different backgrounds to share their experiences. To the credit of Eiichiro Oda, his series is a racially diverse one. An SBS question from Volume 56 reveals that if the Straw Hats were in the real world, they would all have different nationalities.

One Piece Netflix definitely uses this to their advantage. Whether it's Iñaki Godoy as Luffy or Mackenyu as Zoro, these casting decisions promote diversity.

1) Oda is the executive producer

queen haya𓆓 ✧민우✧ @bymoonlightea Oda is INVOLVED. He is executive producer meaning he has POWER.



It's a Hollywood production with a HIIIIGGGGHHH budget. The staff seems to be racially diverse.



This adaptation isn't bad news. Keep a open mind. It will probably be different. (Aka. Not a carbon copy of the manga) Oda is INVOLVED. He is executive producer meaning he has POWER.It's a Hollywood production with a HIIIIGGGGHHH budget. The staff seems to be racially diverse.This adaptation isn't bad news. Keep a open mind. It will probably be different. (Aka. Not a carbon copy of the manga)

Eiichiro Oda is the creative mastermind behind the One Piece series. He is also the Executive Producer for One Piece Netflix. Fans can rest easy with this knowledge, since Oda maintains some level of input.

Compare this to the upcoming Netflix adaptation for Avatar, where the creators left due to artistic differences. That alone is a major blow to confidence, since the original vision is gone.

Netflix doesn't have the best track record for these adaptations. However, One Piece Netflix has Oda fully on board, which is a major plus.

