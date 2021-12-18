5 Anime characters that could actually beat Goku from Dragon Ball

Dragon Ball is a manga and anime series whose popularity is so high that the series has 6 different shows and 23 movies, all set in the same multiverse. Those who read manga or watch anime are quite familiar with the phrase “Can they beat Goku though?” indicating the character’s power and combat prowess.

The phrase is so popular that it is somewhat of a meme to compare every single character to Goku. Here are some of the characters that can beat Goku from the Dragon Ball series.

Note: This article is no particular order and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Characters that cannot be beaten by Goku from Dragon Ball

1) Zeno

Zeno is, without a doubt, the strongest character in Dragon Ball. He is capable of erasing an entire universe’s existence in a blink of a second. Even the strongest Gods of Destruction and Angels fear his powers. He would be able to one-shot Goku if he wanted to.

2) Haruhi Suzumiya

This character from The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya is someone who isn’t aware of her own powers. The protagonist of Dragon Ball is far stronger than her in terms of physical capabilities. But Haruhi can literally alter reality with her thoughts. Should Goku challenge this Goddess to a duel, he will be beaten quite easily.

3) Sagittarius Seiya

This character from Saint Seiya Omega can easily beat Goku, since he derives his energy from every fiber of the cosmos. Technically this character has a limitless supply of energy and power. Every attack he lands has a big bang-level of power, which could obliterate the Saiyan in seconds. The Dragon Ball fan-favorite does not stand a chance against Saggitarius Seiya.

4) GER

This situation is slightly complicated because Gold Experience Requiem, from JoJo's Bizarre Adventures, cannot beat Goku per se, but would not let any of his attacks inflict any damage on the stand or the stand user.

This stand is autonomous, its range is the effective length of the universe and nullifies any attack initiated by the enemy. Therefore, Goku cannot beat Gold Experience Requiem under any circumstances.

5) Lain

小中千昭 Chiaki J. Konaka @yamaki_nyx

You can see so many fan-arts on Twenty years have passed since the first episode of serial experiments lain was broadcast in Japan.You can see so many fan-arts on #lain20th Twenty years have passed since the first episode of serial experiments lain was broadcast in Japan.You can see so many fan-arts on #lain20th https://t.co/eo4VwQ6uVd

Lain from Serial Experiments Lain isn’t exactly human to begin with. She is a being that connects the digital world to reality. She has the ability to manipulate time, space, and alter reality. She is immortal and omnipresent and her powers cannot be comprehended. She can choose to remove the Saiyan’s existence if she wanted to. Therefore, the Dragon Ball protagonist will suffer from an overwhelming defeat, should the two characters engage in a duel.

