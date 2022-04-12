5 Boruto filler episodes that were good (& 5 that no one liked)

Boruto is known for having a ton of filler episodes, and the fanbase has made their feelings about it quite clear on multiple forums. Fans believe that the series might have been better had it stuck to adapting the manga chapters without any fillers. It is fair to say that there are some filler episodes that fans thoroughly enjoyed as well, but many did not live up to the hype.

Let’s take a look at some of the best and worst filler episodes in the series. IMDb ratings have been used as the criteria in choosing the episodes.

Good filler episodes from the Boruto series

1) Jiraiya’s Assignment

This is an episode that fans enjoyed because it featured one of the most beloved characters in the entire Naruto series. It is from the Time Slip arc when Boruto paired up with Naruto to use the Rasengan in sync. While he wasn’t supposed to let anyone know about who he was and where he was from, he accidentally revealed the fact that he knew how to create a Rasengan.

Jiraiya was also able to guess Sasuke’s secret during the course of the episode.

2) Joint Mission With The Sand

Episode 169 of the series (imagevia Pierrot)

This was an interesting episode from the Kara Actuation arc. In this episode, Team 10 was assigned a mission for which they had to work in unison with the Land of Wind.

Deepa, a member of the Kara squad, killed everyone in a restaurant. The entire squad went up against Deepa and were defeated by him. This episode received high ratings because the Boruto fanbase is quite invested in this arc.

3) Training Begins

Episode 168 of the Boruto series (image via Pierrot)

An episode from the Kara Actuation arc, it featured the shinobis being defeated by Victor and Deepa. Boruto and Sarada sought help from their teachers in order to improve their overall abilities. The protagonist trained under Kakashi in the hopes of being able to perfect the Big Ball Rasengan while Sarada asked for her father's help so she could utilize her Sharingan abilities in a more efficient manner.

4) Village Hidden In The Leaves

It is no surprise that this episode received high ratings and fans loved it because Sasuke and Boruto were sent back in time. The duo met a couple of characters from the original series, including Jiraiya. In that timeline, Naruto was quite young and Sasuke had left Konohagakure as well. The conversation between Naruto and the protagonist was quite wholesome, and is one of the highlights of the episode.

5) Death Match

Another episode from the Kara Actuation arc makes the list. Konohamaru and Mugino teamed up to defend the Hashirama cell and they were pitted against Victor, Deepa’s partner. Featuring amazing animation work, the episode was highly aesthetic and impressed viewers.

Bad filler episodes from the series

1) Super Cho-Cho Kiss Mode

Episode 68 of the Boruto series (image via Pierrot)

This is one of the lowest rated episodes in the Boruto series. Cho-Cho tried to get her crush’s attention and things went downhill quickly after he made a comment about her weight. While the episode delivered an important message about body positivity, it was extremely slow paced which is probably why fans did not like it.

2) Super Cho-Cho Butterfly Mode

This is yet another episode that isn’t popular among fans since it was quite dramatic. There wasn't much going on, and the dialogues were quite underwhelming. Boruto is notorious for having too many uninteresting filler episodes that do not add much to the plot.

3) A Heaping Help! The Eating Contest

This episode was about Cho-Cho and her father Choji entering an eating contest. Fans might not have liked the the fact that the episode used food as a tool to put an end to the family strife. The whole episode didn’t have much going on. The chef in charge of the food even went out of their way to ruin the Akimichi duo’s chances of winning. The episode was boring, the intent was petty and fans responded accordingly.

4) Wasabi and Namida

These two characters did nothing but argue since they hated each other’s guts. The entire episode focused on the importance of teamwork, but the reason it fell flat is because the fanbase received this message a long time ago when it comes to the Naruto plot. The episode had no impact on the overarching storyline.

5) Super Cho-Cho Love Upheaval

Episode 69 of the series (image via Pierrot)

This was yet another underwhelming episode that failed to convey the message of body positivity properly because Cho-Cho continued to show her feelings for someone who insulted her an episode ago. The ratings for the episode are low, and it is not really a surprise.

