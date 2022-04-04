5 Dragon Ball ships we're glad never worked out (& 5 more we're glad did)

Despite being a series primarily concerned with fighting, Dragon Ball does still have some romantic moments and aspects to it. Adventure is in and of itself slightly romanticized, so the series does already lend itself towards those tropes and genres somewhat.

Surprisingly, there are many moments of true, bonafide romance between two characters as well. While some of these aren’t exactly desirable, there are many which are incredibly exciting and rewarding for viewers to see.

Here are five Dragon Ball ships we’re happy never worked out, and five more we’re glad did.

Yamcha and Bulma, and 4 other Dragon Ball ships that should’ve never happened

1) Krillin and Maron

Krillin (left) and Maron (right) as seen in the Z anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Maron is not only one of Dragon Ball’s most annoying characters, but potentially one of its stupidest as well. When playing a card game with Korin, the latter tries to read her mind to no avail, literally saying he’s met balloons with more on their mind. Her character served no purpose other than fan service, and even then her annoying personality overshadowed that unimportant contribution.

2) Bulma and Future Trunks

Future Trunks (left) and Bulma (right) seen meeting in the Z anime (Image via Toei Animation)

When Future Trunks first appeared in Dragon Ball Z, Bulma was unaware that it was her son she was speaking to. She casually flirted with him in the process, making for an incredibly awkward moment since fans were aware of his parental origins by this point. Thankfully, casual flirting is as far as this weird relationship went.

3) Yamcha and Bulma

Bulma and Yamcha as seen in one of the series' animes (Image via Toei Animation)

Speaking of Bulma, series author Akira Toriyama’s choice to split up her and Yamcha was a fantastic one. He eventually became irrelevant in combat, to the point of not even getting involved with the Buu conflict in Dragon Ball Z. To see her weighed down by his irrelevance would’ve been a crime, considering her importance in both Z and the original series.

4) Bulma and Goku

Bulma and Goku as seen in the original series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Despite their many adventures and storied friendship together, it’s great that Bulma and Goku remained friends throughout the Dragon Ball franchise. Their adventures together truly always felt like platonic companions on an adventure, never having true aspects of romance or flirtation. Toriyama’s choice to not shoehorn this relationship into his story was a fantastic one.

5) Bardock and Fasha

From left to right, Fasha, Tora, and Bardock as seen in the Bardock anime special (Image via Toei Animation)

Likewise, Bardock and Fasha were shown to be fairly close companions in Dragon Ball’s Bardock anime special. However, she was shown to be even more ruthless and unquestioning in combat than he was, which wouldn’t mesh well with both his and Goku’s characters. Thankfully, this never worked out despite her clear interest in him.

Bulma and Vegeta, and 4 other fantastic Dragon Ball ships

1) Krillin and 18

Krillin (left) and Android 18 (right) as seen in the Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Krillin and Android 18 are one of Dragon Ball’s most universally praised ships. The two seem to have chemistry from the instant 18 was introduced, which only blossomed as the two continued to encounter one another. By the time the Buu saga started, the two were already happily married and even had a child together.

2) Gohan and Videl

Gohan (left) and Videl (right) as seen in the Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Likewise, Gohan and Videl’s relationship blossoms throughout the later stages of Dragon Ball Z. The two have great chemistry together, both as a fighting team and as two people getting to know one another. By the time Dragon Ball Super starts, they’re happily married with a child on the way.

3) Bulma and Vegeta

Vegeta (left) and Bulma (right) as seen in the Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Bulma and Vegeta's is one of the most unlikely, yet incredibly pleasing ships throughout the series. The latter’s soft interior is slowly but surely brought out by the former’s unrelenting positivity and endearment. He even eventually fights against a God himself in honor of his wife, something the old Vegeta would never have done.

4) Goku and Chi-Chi

Goku (left) and Chi-Chi (right) as seen in the original Dragon Ball anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Goku and Chi-Chi is one of few ships in the series with a very long-term payoff. The latter made the former promise to marry her as soon as they were all grown up, which he forgets in a fashion very true to his character. When the two do reunite and the promise is remembered, he sticks to his word then and there is a very touching and rewarding moment.

5) Trunks and Mai

Future Mai (left) and Future Trunks (right) as seen in the Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Finally, Trunks and Mai have a relationship which fans see blossom twice throughout the series. Future Trunks and Future Mai stick together to try and survive in their apocalyptic, unforgiving timeline. Kid Trunks and Kid Mai also have their own blossoming relationship, though in a much more innocent and unknowing context. In both scenarios, the ship is incredibly pleasing and rewarding to see.

