5 My Hero Academia characters who shone in the final season trailer (&5 who deserved an appearance)

When it comes to larger-than-life storytelling, nothing quite hits like a My Hero Academia character stepping into the spotlight during a season trailer. With the final season on the horizon, fans across the world are bracing themselves for a showdown that promises to tie together years of growth, sacrifice, and battles for survival. This series, which has always balanced heart and heroism, doesn’t just show fights, it tells the story of characters who embody ideals, rivalries, and the heavy burden of a world at war.

The trailer grabs attention by putting the spotlight on a few characters while leaving others barely visible. That’s normal for a short preview, but it also hints at where the story might lean. Some My Hero Academia characters burn with intensity, setting the stage for what’s coming, while others, who easily could have added to the hype, don’t show up at all.

The My Hero Academia character moments that lit up the final season trailer

1) Izuku Midoriya (Deku)

Still of Deku (Image via Bones)

The My Hero Academia character who stands at the heart of the story, Deku, immediately commands attention with his refined control of One For All. The trailer throws Deku right into action, mixing Blackwhip, Float, and Smokescreen like second nature. Fans will remember seeing those quirks come together back in episodes 101-102 of the Dark Hero arc. What really hits, though, is that split-second pause before he goes at Shigaraki.

It feels just like the choice he made in chapters 362-365, to save, not to destroy. The quick flashes of Eri in episode 86 and Kota in episode 46 keep the point clear, his strength always circles back to empathy. More than the fights, it’s the desperation and resolve in his eyes that lock you in, making the weight of his journey impossible to ignore.

2) Tomura Shigaraki

Still of Shigaraki (Image via Bones)

The My Hero Academia character who was once a chaotic, almost unhinged villain now radiates menace on a whole new level. Shigaraki’s Decay Quirk obliterates entire structures in seconds, far exceeding his destructive debut in episode 84. Interwoven amid the chaos are fleeting glimpses of Tenko Shimura’s tragic past (chapter 238), hinting at the orphaned boy beneath the villainous façade.

Shigaraki’s crimson eyes and flowing white hair evoke unstoppable menace. Yet his pained expressions from episodes 96-97, when All For One manipulated him, signal inner turmoil that may upend the war’s outcome.

3) All Might (Armored Form)

Still of All Might (Image via Bones)

The My Hero Academia character All Might returns in battered Iron Might gear from chapters 399-404, proclaiming “I am here” with renewed intensity. Every swing and dodge in his fight with All For One shows one thing, he refuses to give in. Even without One For All, that determination proves heroism comes from willpower, not just Quirk strength.

The trailer leans into the toll of his injuries, making it clear why All Might is still seen as the Symbol of Peace. His story has always been about grit and sacrifice, and this moment drives it home.

4) All For One

Still of All For One (Image via Bones)

The My Hero Academia character whose shadow has loomed over the entire series takes up space in the trailer like a storm cloud. All For One’s restored youthful form, granted by Eri’s Rewind Quirk in chapter 346, renders his malevolence all the more chilling.

The trailer flashes his stolen Quirks: rapid regeneration from chapter 173 and devastating energy blasts from chapter 189, underscoring decades of amassed power. Between sinister taunts and fierce Quirk duels against All Might, All For One stands as the ultimate threat, blending psychological warfare with overwhelming ability.

5) Katsuki Bakugo

Still of Bakugo (Image via Bones)

The My Hero Academia character who once only dreamed of surpassing others finally shines with the brilliance fans have been waiting for. Bakugo bursts onto the scene with heightened ferocity, showcasing advanced Panzer Gear first introduced in episode 108. His use of the Howitzer Impact: Cluster, first sharpened in chapter 360, shows not just precision but also passion, marking how far he’s come, from a hot-headed rival to a reliable teammate.

The way he shapes his explosions to protect allies as much as strike enemies reflects the growth he’s had since the Paranormal Liberation War arc, when his near-fatal clash with Shigaraki forced a turning point in his character.

Every My Hero Academia character who deserved to shine in the final season trailer

1) Mirko

Still of Mirko (Image via Bones)

Mirko’s Luna Rush in episode 122, where she shredded High-End Nomu despite grievous injury, defined her as one of the fiercest heroes in the series. That fearless assault cemented her reputation for raw athleticism and indomitable spirit.

Her absence in the trailer overlooks a My Hero Academia character who embodies perseverance against impossible odds. Including Mirko would have heightened the trailer’s adrenaline and reminded viewers that heroism can thrive through sheer determination.

2) Nejire Hado

Still of Nejire Hado (Image via Bones)

Nejire’s Spiral Wave Motion Quirk dazzled in episode 111 with spiraling energy blasts and protective barriers. That showcase alongside Mirio and Tamaki highlighted her growth from airheaded enthusiast to tactical powerhouse.

Omitting Nejire removes a My Hero Academia character whose blend of buoyant optimism and devastating power provided vital contrast. Her presence would have balanced the trailer’s dark tones with bursts of radiant energy.

3) Hawks

Still of Hawks (Image via Bones)

Hawks’ high-altitude infiltration in episode 115, feathers slicing through villain lines, delivered one of the series’ most cinematic moments. His moral complexity as a double agent added narrative depth uncommon in typical hero-versus-villain arcs.

Excluding Hawks erases a My Hero Academia character whose aerial finesse and strategic mind defined key turning points. His inclusion would have infused the trailer with suspense and dynamic motion.

4) Shoto Todoroki

Still of Todoroki (Image via Bones)

Todoroki’s Phosphor move in chapters 351-356, combining ice and fire, crystallized his journey toward self-acceptance. His climactic duel with Dabi, his brother, offered both spectacle and emotional resonance.

Leaving out Todoroki omits a My Hero Academia character whose struggle to harmonize opposing forces symbolizes the series’ core theme: balance between power and compassion. Shoto deserved a moment to foreshadow the flames of his coming battle.

5) Ochako Uraraka

Still of Uraraka (Image via Bones)

Ochako’s confrontation with Toga in chapters 394-397 showcased empathy as a Quirk. Her Zero Gravity Martial Arts harnessed tactical ingenuity alongside heartfelt appeals to a former friend. Her exclusion ignores a My Hero Academia character who represents heroism’s emotional core, proving that saving lives often means reaching hearts more than defeating foes.

With her future battles and emotional growth still to play out, her absence feels like a missed opportunity to highlight the story’s heart alongside its explosive action.

Final Thoughts

The final season trailer throws the spotlight on the big names: Deku showing control over his power, Shigaraki radiating menace, All Might standing firm in armor, Bakugo blasting with sharp precision, and, of course, the looming dread of All For One. But it leaves out a few faces fans would have expected. Mirko’s fearless drive, Nejire’s swirling energy, Hawks’ dominance in the skies, Todoroki’s conflicted fire, and Ochako’s quiet strength all feel like they should have had a moment here.

