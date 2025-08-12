All For One might have been the accidental hero of My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia undoubtedly left a lasting impact on the anime and manga world. Long after its conclusion, creator Kohei Horikoshi kept interest alive through various engaging additions, and it is still widely discussed in the community today. This is thanks to its unique roster of characters, a compelling storyline, thought-provoking ideas and theories within the plot, and much more.

When reflecting on the plot's ideas, it’s possible that the grand antagonist All For One may have been an accidental hero for My Hero Academia. Despite being evil, manipulative, and cunning, he may have inadvertently saved society from destruction early on. Additionally, his past actions may have helped slow down the effects of the Quick Singularity Theory.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

My Hero Academia: All For One may have been the unexpected Hero

All For One (Image via Studio Bones)

To begin with, the Quick Singularity Theory in My Hero Academia presented an intriguing idea in the plot. According to series lore, this theory suggested that as Quirks were passed down through generations, they would become stronger and more powerful. In other words, they would blend through the intermingling of Quirk users and deepen.

This ongoing process would strengthen and make them more complex. Eventually, Quirks would become almost uncontrollable. This is where All For One (AFO) stepped in a long time ago to potentially prevent that from happening in the modern day.

Since he was born with the power to steal others' Quirks, AFO's destructive path started early in life and only grew worse as he aged. To assert dominance, he eliminated those who were strong. Not only that, to satisfy his greed, he stole their Quirks, aiming to keep them for himself.

Even after granting his brother Power Stock (which ultimately created One For All), he continued down this destructive route, defeating powerful Quirk users and stealing their abilities to maintain his dominance. While this was undoubtedly an evil path, it seemed to slow down the potential effects of the Quirk Singularity Theory.

All For One vs All Might (Image via Studio Bones)

Stealing Quirks prevented powerful users from passing their abilities to the next generation. As a result, those with truly unique powers, even if they had them during his time, couldn't pass them on to their offspring. This essentially inhibited Quirk evolution and prevented the mixing of abilities to create new Quirks.

It was mostly One For All being passed from user to user, gaining different attributes and strengthening over time. AFO possessing most of the powerful Quirks compelled those against him to control and restrain their abilities.

It can be argued that AFO's reign of terror inadvertently served as a form of “population control” for Quirks. Though his motivations were egotistical, the long-term outcome contributed to slowing the rate of Quirk hybridization. Consequently, society was kept from experiencing a situation where abilities become wild and destructive.

Without his interference, Quirks might have evolved freely and become more complex, potentially leading to chaos and overrunning early hero systems. Interestingly, his rule ultimately provided time for advancement and adaptation of Quirks. While he's not less evil, he may be considered My Hero Academia's accidental hero.

Final thoughts

All For One (Image via Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia's introduction of the Quirk Singularity Theory adds an intriguing layer to the plot. This is especially true when considering AFO’s role in the series, creating a strange moral twist. Although he was one of the main antagonists, his relentless pursuit of power and suppression of resistance delayed the process of Quirk evolution.

This seemed to slow down abilities from evolving uncontrollably and becoming too complex too quickly. By stealing strong Quirks from the gene pool, he limited intergenerational and cross-generational mixing, thus preventing the potential chaos that could have occurred. Needless to say, everything AFO did in My Hero Academia was driven by greed and a desire for domination.

However, it cannot be denied that this had an unintended benefit: stability for society, allowing technology and regulation to develop properly. In another scenario, the world might have faced catastrophic Quirk escalation with no way to stop it. So, while AFO remains morally irredeemable, his actions may have paradoxically preserved society, making him an accidental savior.

