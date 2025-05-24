I used to think Horikoshi fumbled with My Hero Academia, until I read the new one-shot

When My Hero Academia ended, many were displeased. The common consensus was that the ending was rushed and did not do justice to the story. Chapter 430 received criticism from fans and critics alike, a poor way to draw the curtain on a series that, for a considerable period, delivered very impressive chapters week after week.

But Kohei Horikoshi proved that he had wasn't done yet and had heeded fans' cries. About 3 months after the release of My Hero Academia chapter 430, Horikoshi dropped the actual final chapter of the series in chapter 431.

With that, reactions changed and a lot of positivity was now received. Added to that, the mangaka also dropped the Ultra Age, proving that there no fumble at the end.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

My Hero Academia received the ending it deserved

Katsuki Bakugo (Image via Studio Bones)

Chapter 431, coupled with My Hero Academia: Ultra Age: The Final Fan Book, was testament that Horikoshi was receptive of his fans' wishes.

As mentioned, the response after chapter 430's release wasn't as expected. Many felt that the ending had been rushed, did not do justice to the cast of characters and the story and overall, there was a sense of sadness.

However, chapter 431 arrived as a savior does, similar to All Might swooping to the rescue. This chapter rounded things off in the best way. Its content catered to both Japanese and Western audiences.

One of the biggest reveals was Izuku Midoriya and Ochaco Uraraka officially becoming a pair. Moreover, many were pleased to see Deku become a Hero and a teacher at U.A.

The green-haired boy did not need to be No. 1. Rather, what his character needed was to be recognized as the legend that saved the world, which it was. The final databook placing him at the No. 4 spot is justified, giving him something to strive towards and keep his journey going.

It is a nod to Deku's heroism and a different approach to the typical Shonen trope of the protagonist ending up as the best.

Mirio Togata (Image via Studio Bones)

To be fair, chapter 430 was only given a week to release, which is why it likely felt rushed. Weekly Shonen Jump does follow a rigid schedule and mangaka do need to deliver in time.

This was possibly why Horikoshi felt the need to add another chapter later, with more time, and supplement it with a oneshot. By doing so, he ensured the manga's ending was appropriately justified.

His decisions were quite fruitful given how happy the fandom were. For one, Deku and Uraraka were finally presented as a couple. Deku realized his dream of being a Hero despite being Quirkless.

Again, Him being ranked 4th and Bakugo at 5th hints at the rivalry being kept alive. Mirio becoming No. 1 Hero and Todoroki occupying the 2nd position were also great calls.

To add on, even Eri received a proper ending, a deserved one for her character and its arc. All in all, Horikoshi rounded My Hero Academia off quite well, plugging a lot of plot points and not leaving many stones unturned.

Revealing Tomura Shigaraki's original Quirk, All For One's real name and America's new No. 1 Hero were all welcome extras to a well-written story that received a great conclusion.

Final thoughts

Eri (Image via Studio Bones)

Though the response wasn't too positive when My Hero Academia put forth a "rushed" conclusion in chapter 430, Kohei Horikoshi’s response was both thoughtful and redemptive.

Through chapter 431 and the Ultra Age fanbook, the mangaka took care of major criticisms, addressed loose ends, and restored fans’ faith in the story’s conclusion.

The final bits that were added offered meaningful closure - Deku’s character received an appropriate ending, a romantic resolution with Uraraka and his status as a top Pro Hero.

The databook's other ranking, like Bakugo at No. 5 and Mirio at No. 1, expertly retained ongoing character dynamics. Further revelations, like All for One's real name and Eri’s career choice, added depth and satisfaction.

At the end, Horikoshi deciding to revisit the finale afforded the series a proper farwell, honoring the characters and fans alike.

