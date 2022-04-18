5 Naruto characters who can beat Haku with ease (& 5 who don't stand a chance)

Naruto is one of the most popular shonen anime and manga series of all time. During its course, there were several characters that were introduced, and one such character that didn’t receive much screen time was Haku.

This character in the Naruto series was quite strong, and even Zabuza noted that he had more potential than one of the Seven Swordsmen of the Mist. Haku’s Ice release kekkei genkai was quite impressive, and fans wished to see his true potential explored in the series. This article compares Haku to some of the other characters from the series.

Naruto characters that can beat Haku with ease

1) Kakashi

There is no doubt that Kakashi would be able to beat Haku with ease. He possesses the Sharingan, using which he has been able to copy over 1000 jutsus (including Zabuza’s, during their fight in the Naruto series).

While Haku’s Ice release is quite effective, there’s not much it can do against someone like Kakashi, who’s not only stronger but also possesses more battle intelligence.

2) Gaara

Gaara is one of the most underrated characters in the series and is ridiculously strong as well. He is the One Tail Jinchuriki, which means he has higher chakra reserves and can utilize the Tail Beast in numerous attacks.

Haku does not have much knowledge in Fuinjutsu, which means he cannot keep the Tailed Beast at bay. Gaara’s Sand release can overwhelm Haku since he has better range and destructive capabilities in comparison.

3) Naruto

Naruto from the Fourth Great Shinobi War arc can easily beat Haku without breaking a sweat. He has the Nine Tailed Beast within him, and utilizing his chakra is more than enough to beat someone like Haku.

Even if Haku used the Ice Mirror technique, Naruto’s incredible life force would allow him to take some damage during the fight. If things get out of control, Naruto has the option to enter Sage Mode, which will allow him to beat Haku with ease.

4) Sasuke

Sasuke Uchiha (Image via Pierrot)

By the end of the series, Sasuke activated the Rinnegan and the Sharingan, which gave him a major boost. Additionally, he also received a power-up from Hagoromo and became one of the strongest reincarnations of Indra.

Sasuke would be able to beat Haku with ease since he also possesses the ability to perform techniques like Amaterasu, which could easily decide the match.

5) Jiraiya

Jiraiya (Image via Pierrot)

Jiraiya might seem like the type of character that doesn't take things seriously and is quite laid back. However, he is extremely skilled and is the strongest among the Three Legendary Sannin. He was strong enough to push Pain to the limits, and even Pain admitted that Jiraiya would have certainly defeated him if he knew his secret.

Jiraiya would be able to beat Haku since he has the ability to analyze any situation and come up with a suitable counter. He can also enter Sage Mode, which enhances his physical abilities.

Characters that Haku can defeat in the Naruto series

1) Iruka

Iruka Umino (Image via Pierrot)

Iruka was a teacher at the academy and was responsible for teaching the basics to every student that aims to become a shinobi. Despite being a teacher, he wasn’t all that strong in the Naruto series.

Haku gave a tough time to both genin Sasuke and genin Naruto, who were stronger than Iruka at the time. Haku’s Ice release would overwhelm Iruka, and he would not be able to counter most of his attacks either.

2) Sakura (Chunin Exam arc)

Sakura Haruno (Image via Pierrot)

Genin Sakura was quite weak, and she didn’t really have the skills to fight someone strong. She was certainly weaker than her teammates.

Sakura relies on taijutsu, and Haku’s fighting style would cause a lot of problems for her. There is nothing she can do if Haku uses the Ice Mirror technique against her.

3) Kiba

Kiba Inuzuka (Image via Pierrot)

Kiba is a strong and able shinobi who was able to give Naruto a tough time during the chunin exams. He has exceptional olfactory senses and synchronizes his attacks with his ninja dog, Akamaru.

However, most of his attacks are close-range and rely on Taijutsu, and there’s not much he can do to Haku. He was trained by Zabuza, and his Ice release kekkei genkai would cause a ton of problems, especially if Haku uses the Ice Mirror technique.

4) Shino (Chunin Exam arc)

Shino Aburame (Image via Pierrot)

Shino is a smart shinobi who utilizes special insects that feed on chakra. These insects are quite versatile since they can be used in battles and while conducting reconnaissance as well.

However, Haku is trained in being able to kill silently and can utilize a mist to hinder the opponent's vision. While Shino might be able to dodge his attacks in the mist, he wouldn’t be able to keep up with Haku’s Ice release or his speed which was so advanced that he could snatch the swords from Zori and Waraji without them being able to react.

5) Ino

Ino Yamanaka (Image via Pierrot)

Ino was perhaps a little more powerful than Sakura at the time, and she is a character who has great sensory perception. However, her jutsu takes time, and it is most effective when she works with a team.

Her taijutsu is not nearly as good as Haku's, and her speed is not even comparable to his. Haku can easily beat Ino since he’s far stronger and faster in comparison. There’s no way Ino has the ability to beat Haku in a 1v1 fight since he can also use the Mirror technique if things go south mid-fight.

