5 Naruto villains everyone grew to love (& 5 characters everyone despised)

Naruto introduced several characters throughout the show, all the while featuring some interesting villains. Though most of these villains have committed crimes of the highest order, not all of them were disliked.

Some villains were loved by the fanbase for numerous reasons, such as good dialogues and a tragic past that justifies their choices. Let’s take a look at some of the most liked and disliked villains in the series.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Villains that the Naruto fanbase likes

1) Itachi

Itachi Uchiha from the Naruto series (image via Pierrot)

Itachi is one of the most popular villains in the Naruto universe. He was extremely strong, intelligent and justified in his actions. Itachi was complex and had some of the best dialogues in the series. He sacrificed a lot, thus ensuring his brother’s safety.

Itachi didn’t want his younger brother to know about the Uchiha massacre, and as a result, decided to let Sasuke, the only one left in his family, hate him for the rest of his life.

2) Gaara

Gaara of the Sand (image via Pierrot)

Gaara was one of the main antagonists of the series. He was introduced as a cold-blooded killer who was filled with rage and let it loose during the chunin exams. However, he turned a new leaf and became a fine Shinobi worthy of leading the Sand Village.

Gaara’s fight against his inner demons and his combat abilities are some of the reasons why fans love this character. He also became a trusted ally of Konohagakure during the course of the series.

3) Madara

Madara Uchiha from the Naruto series (Image via Pierrot)

Madara Uchiha might not be the most popular villain, but fans were always hyped to watch him every time he made an appearance. He boasted a level of strength that not many people could match, causing a lot of trouble to the Allied Shinobi Forces during the Fourth Great Ninja War.

He eventually became the Ten Tail Jinchuriki and almost succeeded in trapping everyone in the Infinite Tsukuyomi. Fans enjoy watching Madara fight against Shinobis in the series.

4) Obito

Obito Uchiha from the Naruto series (image via Pierrot)

Obito was another great villain, and fans loved him as a character. Before he turned into one of the biggest villains in the series, he had aspirations of becoming a Hokage and believed that missions are not as important as one’s comrades.

However, he was manipulated by Madara into becoming a villain and was responsible for the Fourth Great Ninja War. However, upon realizing his mistake, he helped Naruto and the rest take down Kaguya Otsutsuki.

5) Pain

Pain is one of the most popular characters in the series. While he did terrible things and was responsible for one of the saddest deaths in the series, fans were able to understand his actions because of his past.

Nagato had a great deal of conviction in his beliefs, no matter how flawed they were. People liked him because every time he made an appearance, people were terrified, and even the viewers could sense that fear.

He was a great villain who wanted to achieve peace in his own unique way.

Villains that the fanbase dislikes

1) Orochimaru

Orochimaru was just a selfish villain who would do anything to make sure his goals were achieved. He had a horde of followers and he didn’t hesitate before sacrificing their lives. He sought knowledge, often going to the extreme in order to get his hands on information about the most powerful jutsus.

He was terrifying and creepy, which fans didn’t really like. He played a major role during the Fourth Great Ninja War as well.

2) Kaguya Otsutsuki

Dan’s Naruto Facts @danbito_ #DailyNarutoTrivia 390 - Kaguya Otsutsuki is based off of Princess Kaguya, the protagonist of The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter. Continuing the theme of Otsutsuki being named after Japanese folklore #DailyNarutoTrivia 390 - Kaguya Otsutsuki is based off of Princess Kaguya, the protagonist of The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter. Continuing the theme of Otsutsuki being named after Japanese folklore https://t.co/NNJHGZ2HYJ

Naruto fans absolutely hated the way Kagyua was portrayed when she was revived during Naruto Shippuden. She was an extremely powerful character and her strength was more than enough to defeat every single Shinobi out there.

However, she was extremely selfish and even tried to kill her own sons because she wanted all the power to herself.

3) Danzo

Danzo is one of the most hated characters in the series, and he’s given the fanbase numerous reasons for the same. Danzo was responsible for the Uchiha Massacre, which could have been avoided or dealt with in a different manner. He always resorted to violence and committed many atrocities towards the Uchihas.

He was also the one responsible for leaking the information regarding Naruto being the Nine Tail Jinchuriki.

4) Kakuzu

Kakuzu (image via Pierrot)

There are certain traits about a villain that makes them worthy of being a good antagonist. However, there wasn’t much about Kakuzu, apart from the fact that he was strong and committed heinous crimes.

His only motivation to do anything was money, and was always killing people and collecting bounty.

Kakuzu was a member of the Akatsuki, but he wasn’t as strong as some of the other members like Kisame and Itachi Uchiha.

5) Sasori

Sasori (image via Pierrot)

Sasori was another member of the Akatsuki, and was a puppet specialist. He would create puppets out of the humans he killed before, even a former Kazekage.

However, he wasn’t a great villain and wasn’t nearly as strong as some of his other colleagues. He was defeated by Sakura and Chiyo during the earlier parts of the series.

