5 One Piece characters who can join the Cross Guild (& 5 who can join the Straw Hats)

In the ever-expanding world of One Piece, where seas shift as wildly as allegiances, some characters are destined for greatness, and the only question is which flag they'll sail under. As the final saga unfolds, the rise of groups like the Cross Guild and the continued journey of the Straw Hat Pirates create thrilling possibilities.

Whether it's former villains or freedom-loving warriors, fans can't help but speculate who will defect to what side next. The Cross Guild, a new rising force in One Piece, is controlled by that unpredictable Buggy, that strategic Crocodile, and that merciless Mihawk.

With bounty hunting and unlimited ambition, it appeals to power-seekers like Caesar Clown, Capone Bege, and Jewelry Bonney, characters who prioritize strategy over sentiment. Then there are the Straw Hat Pirates, who are about freedom, loyalty, and visions. With Luffy as their leader, they are inclusive of fellow spirits like Yamato, Kin'emon, and Carrot, characters who have sacrificed everything to be part of the crew.

The following are 10 One Piece characters who would most likely align with either the cold ambition of the Cross Guild or the warm camaraderie of the Straw Hats.

One Piece characters who can join the Cross Guild

1) Jewelry Bonney

Still of Jewelry Bonney (Image via Toei Animation)

In One Piece, Jewelry Bonney is a fierce, unpredictable pirate with a strong sense of self-preservation. Her Devil Fruit powers, which allow her to manipulate age, give her a unique advantage in any confrontation. First introduced during the Sabaody Archipelago arc, she's played mysterious roles in the Reverie and Egghead arcs, suggesting deeper ties to the World Government and Kuma's tragic backstory.

With connections to the Revolutionary Army and a deep personal vendetta against the Celestial Dragons, Bonney is no stranger to operating in gray areas. Her survivalist instincts and fluid morality would make her an ideal strategist within the Cross Guild, where ethics take a backseat to results.

2) Don Krieg

Still of Don Krieg (Image via Toei Animation)

Though Don Krieg was once humiliated during the Baratie arc in the East Blue, his legacy as a ruthless warlord in One Piece still holds weight. He was the captain of the largest pirate fleet in the East Blue and had been resorting to chemical warfare, deceit, and brute force to overwhelm his opponents. His military ideology and penchant for employing any means to rise to the top are reflected in his favored Cross Guild tactics.

If Krieg were to reappear during or after the period of the Summit War era, he could evolve to be a violence-harboring field commander, that sort of enforcer who would be in alignment with Guild bounty hunting and terror operations.

3) Caesar Clown

Still of Caesar Clown (Image via Toei Animation)

Caesar Clown, introduced in the Punk Hazard arc of One Piece, is a deranged scientist who has committed unspeakable crimes in the name of research. He was behind the weaponized gas that devastated entire islands, and also experimented on children using gigantification. His time in the New World has seen him align with villains like Doflamingo and Big Mom, always choosing alliances that offer protection and utility.

The Cross Guild could use someone like him, not for his charm, but for his genius and his disregard for human life. He would likely work under Crocodile as a weapons developer or biochemical specialist, unburdened by the moral code of a traditional pirate crew.

4) Capone Bege

Still of Capone Bege (Image via Toei Animation)

Capone Bege made his most significant impact during the Whole Cake Island arc of One Piece, where he attempted to assassinate Big Mom through intricate planning and precise criminal tactics. A mafia boss turned pirate, Bege is one of the few Supernovas who maintained a structured chain of command. His Big Father form turned him into a literal fortress, making him the ultimate battlefield controller.

Bege's goals don't align with freedom or adventure; he values security, order, and pragmatism. These ideals are what make him a natural addition to the Cross Guild, which itself is a more structured and militaristic faction than traditional pirate crews.

5) Daz Bones (Mr. 1)

Still of Daz Bones (Image via Toei Animation)

First introduced in the Alabasta arc of One Piece, Daz Bones fought Zoro in a brutal battle of blades. Even after his defeat, he continued to remain loyal to Crocodile, and later, he was spotted during the Impel Down jailbreak and the Marineford War. He is now proven to be a member of the Cross Guild and acts by the ideals of his group: expedient, ruthless, and emotionless.

His Supa Supa no Mi ability, which turns his body into steel blades, makes him a deadly enforcer. Daz doesn't dream of freedom or legacy; he follows power, making him the quintessential Cross Guild agent.

Characters who can join the Straw Hats

1) Yamato

Still of Yamato (Image via Toei Animation)

The story of Yamato finally blossoms in the Wano arc of the One Piece story, as she openly defies her father, Kaido, and declares her intention to sail with Luffy. Inspired by Kozuki Oden's journals, Yamato is driven by the desire to explore the world and protect those she cares about.

Her Mythical Zoan Devil Fruit, the Inu Inu no Mi, Model: Okuchi no Makami, grants her powerful ice-based abilities. Yamato follows an ideology built on the concepts of freedom, loyalty, and honor, which align perfectly with those of the Straw Hats. Her fighting prowess ensures she would be an asset in any battle.

2) Vivi Nefertari

Still of Vivi Nefertari (Image via Toei Animation)

Vivi was first introduced during the Whiskey Peak arc and later joined the crew for the entire Alabasta saga in One Piece. She fought against Baroque Works and helped her kingdom survive a civil war, forming lasting bonds with the Straw Hats.

Though she chose to stay behind for her people, recent events following the Reverie, including Cobra's death and her escape with Wapol, hint that Vivi may be returning to the pirate world. Her intelligence, diplomacy, and emotional bond with the crew make her more than just a potential member; she's a Straw Hat in every way but name.

3) Carrot

Still of Carrot (Image via Toei Animation)

Carrot joined the Straw Hats during the Zou arc and became a significant presence in the Whole Cake Island and Wano arcs of One Piece. A member of the Mink Tribe, her Sulong form transforms her into a lightning-fast powerhouse under the full moon. She led in Pedro's place and fought vigorously against Big Mom's forces.

Even though she was proclaimed leader of the Mokomo Dukedom at the end of Wano, her energetic heart, camaraderie with the crew, and unexplored dream of adventure could still bring her back to the Thousand Sunny.

4) Kin'emon

Still of Kin'emon (Image via Toei Animation)

Kin'emon has become a Straw Hat crew member on Punk Hazard and remains the longest-serving ally of the One Piece story, following through Dressrosa and Wano. Being the commander of the Akazaya Nine, Kin'emon was relentless as he tried as much as he could to free Wano and restore the legacy of Kozuki Oden. He also has a chivalric code of honor, similar to Zoro's, but in most parts, he serves as comic relief that fits in perfectly with the nature of the crew.

Although the feeling of duty may encourage him to stay in Wano, the rules and friendship of utmost consideration that he shares with Luffy might someday convince him to join as a crew member and a highly trusted swordsman and strategist.

5) Rebecca

Still of Rebecca (Image via Toei Animation)

The story of Rebecca unfolds in the Dressrosa arc of One Piece, and the event takes place in the Corrida Colosseum as Rebecca battles to restore her family's honor. She had years of being manipulated by Doflamingo and had to go through a lot of struggle to save her loved ones. The intervention of Luffy changed her destiny, and their relationship was marked by mutual understanding and a thriving city.

Though she ends up on the side of peace at the end of the arc, the compassion, strength, and growth she undergoes hint that she might one day rejoin the Straw Hats, not in conflict, but rather as a symbol of how Luffy's crew touches lives far beyond victory.

Final thoughts

With One Piece launching itself into its final saga, the promise of new alliances lends added life to an already legendary tale. A man like Caesar Clown or Capone Bege would thrive within the unsavory ranks of the Cross Guild, and such spirits as Yamato and Vivi are born to be with the Straw Hat family. At its base, One Piece's grand adventure isn't so much finding out the prize as finding out where each heart is meant to go.

