8 Most beloved One Piece anime directors and animators, ranked

For its fans, One Piece anime is more than a story of pirates and their dreams and is a canvas of love, strength, and visual miracles. Episode after episode, the anime broke new grounds of what long-running series are capable of achieving, owing to the absolute geniuses behind the scenes.

Each punch, each tear, and each straw hat hurled is beautifully animated and choreographed. This made the adventurous tale of Luffy's crossing the big line a wonderfully cinematic one. The directors and animators are not just technical experts, they are the soul and heart of each memorable episode of anime.

In the One Piece anime, their challenge is massive: honor Eiichiro Oda’s world while elevating it with flair, emotion, and rhythm. However, being beloved in the space takes something extra.

It’s about creating moments that fans carry in their hearts long after the credits roll. Think of Ishitani’s haunting beauty in Episode 1015 or Chansard’s jaw-dropping choreography during Luffy vs. Kaido, these aren’t just scenes, they’re milestones. Here are 8 of the most beloved directors and animators who’ve left their mark on the One Piece anime.

From Megumi Ishitani’s visionary genius to Vincent Chansard’s fluid action: celebrating the creative titans of the One Piece anime

8) Masami Mori

Masami mori's animation (Image via Toei Animation)

Though one of the newer names on the list, Masami Mori has quietly built a reputation as a scene-stealer within the One Piece anime’s animation team. His clean, crisp action cuts and masterful timing have left a mark on the Wano arc's climactic battles.

Whether it’s a devastating punch or a single, impactful glance, Mori’s style hits hard. His growing portfolio of standout cuts has earned him recognition among fans who track animators as passionately as they follow the story.

7) Akihiro Ota

Luffy, Akihiro Ota's animation (Image via Toei Animation)

Akihiro Ota is one of One Piece anime's newest young guns, and his episodes already border on legendary. As director and storyboarder for Gear 5's breakout hit, he created the hallucinatory, Looney Tunes-esque nature of powers for Luffy and grounded it in high-stakes drama.

Ota understands what makes One Piece tick, its blend of comedy and heart and spectacle, and he infuses it all with panache. Fans now eagerly await his name in the credits.

6) Kouhei Kureta

Luffy vs Katakuri climax directed by Kouhei Kureta (Image via Toei Animation)

Kouhei Kureta caught the attention of fans by co-directing episode 1062, the spectacular Zoro vs King fighting scene. The One Piece anime has never seemed more cinematic than it has during his direction. The rapid-fire choreography, pacing, and stylistic flair were certainly a jewel in the Wano arc.

Fans saw it and it was obvious to them and now every time Kureta works on a new episode, his name is synonymous with quality. He’s quickly earned his place among the most admired visionaries in modern One Piece.

5) Tu Yong-ce

Animation by Tu Yong-ce (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece anime episodes often ride the line between epic and intimate, and Tu Yong-ce thrives in the latter. Known for his deeply expressive animation, Tu focuses on the little things: a tremble in a voice, a glance between allies, a tear that falls just right.

His ability to create raw emotion brings slower episodes to life and gives them long-term staying power. Audiences like the warmth and realism he brings to the character interactions make him one most favored animators for story episodes based on emotion.

4) Katsumi Ishizuka

Animated by Katsumi Ishizuka (Image via Toei Animation)

Even though he may not be directly center stage at all times, among One Piece anime fans, his subtle expertise has not gone unnoticed. Episodes like 982 and 984, which he directed, are imbued with a gentle emotional weight that stays long after. The craft of Ishizuka is knowing when he must move into the background and let characters speak through expressions and silence.

His pacing and close camera work often makes important moments even more dramatic. During a series fraught with chaos, he gets through to the human side, and fans love him for it.

3) Tatsuya Nagamine

Directed by Tatsuya Nagamine (Image via Toei Animation)

Under the veteran helm of Tatsuya Nagamine, One Piece anime attained a filmic scale. Having directed large-budget films like Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Nagamine brought an epic big-screen sensibility to the Wano arc. His episodes contributed dramatic pacing, raised stakes, and a narrative-telling atmosphere to the series.

Beloved for balancing large action set-pieces and effective character moments, he set a new standard for what shonen direction could be. His influence continues to shape the anime's tone and visual signature.

2) Vincent Chansard

Animated by Vincent Chansard (Image via Toei Animation)

Vincent Chansard is the animator fans instantly recognize and celebrate. His sakuga-laden, explosive animation, especially in its climactic fight scenes in the Wano arc, lent heart-thumping versatility to the One Piece anime. The way he animated movement for Luffy during those fights versus Kaido left viewers breathless, encapsulating swiftness, weight, and ferocity frame after frame.

While a freelancer, his constant work for Toei made him a common household name among sakuga fans. Whenever Chansard’s name comes up, fans are guaranteed a feast for their eyes.

1) Megumi Ishitani

Directed by Megumi Ishitani (Image via Toei Animation)

Few names evoke stronger resonance among One Piece anime fans than Megumi Ishitani. The directorial magic that she conjured up in episodes like 957 (Big News") and 1015 ("Straw Hat Luffy – The Man Who Will Become Pirate King) helped create iconic episodes. Ishitani's genius for blending emotional gravitas and dramatic visual tropes has given birth to anime's most beautiful and meaningful moments.

Her gradually built tension, multi-dimensional storytelling, and poetic frame composition render her not just a director, but a trailblazer. She not only brings One Piece to life, but she surmounts it.

Final Thoughts

One Piece anime wouldn't be what it is today if not for these masters of imagination. From dynamic, unstoppable genius in Chansard to subtle storytelling in Ishitani, all and all names you read here represent greatness. And through fans revisiting and counting down through them, it’s clear: their work is just as legendary as that legendary crew, the Straw Hats.

