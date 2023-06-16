Demon Slayer has a lot of incredibly gorgeous characters, some of them have strength that is hidden behind their appearance, such as Mitsuri's ultra-dense bones. However, despite possessing relatively attractive features or faces, many of them cover their faces beneath masks for various reasons.

There might be more than a few Japanese mythology references in there as well like Tanjiro having a kitsune mask and being rather cunning. There are plenty of characters that have hidden their faces behind masks, and this article will endeavor to seek out 7 beautiful Demon Slayer characters who hide their faces behind masks and why.

Disclaimer: This list contains Demon Slayer spoilers. The opinions therein are exclusive to the author.

7 Demon Slayer characters that are beautiful underneath their masks

1) Hotaru Haganezuka

Hotaru (Image via Sportskeeda)

A major support player in Demon Slayer's Swordsmith Village arc, Hotaru Haganezuka is a rather hotblooded swordsmith that seems to care little for anything except for his swords. At first, seeming to be an older gentleman, given his initial appearance and attire, he's actually a rather buff and handsome man underneath.

While the Hyotto mask Haganezuka wears concealed his identity, his real face doesn't look like he's aged quite as much as his clothing would suggest. Though now marred by scars from Gyokko and losing the use of his left eye, Hotaru's appearance is very handsome still.

2) Inosuke Hashibira

Inosuke (Image via Sportskeeda)

More well known for his boars head mask than his actual face, Inosuke is the hotblooded fighter of Tanjiro's merry traveling group. He customized everything for his own Demon Slayer attire, from his bear hide socks to a thick belt and sandals. The grey, hollowed-out boar's head he wears as a mask is a particularly sentimental note.

It's the head of the boar that raised him in the mountain. Beneath the mask, however, is a very beautiful face. Inosuke under the mask has large and wide eyes, long eyelashes, and black and blue hair. Tanjiro comments he looks like a girl, but that notion is quickly rescinded when Inosuke's temper flares.

3) Sabito

Sabito (Image via sportskeeda)

One of the earliest Demon Slayers that die in the series, Sabito wore a Kitsune mask to conceal his identity which symbolized his connection to his master Sakonji Urodaki. The Kitsune mask was meant to be a protective ward of sorts against demons, but it wound up ultimately letting the demons identify Urodaki's students.

Beneath the mask, of course, is a very beautiful face. Though he has a scar running down his right ear to his mouth, it does nothing to diminish his beauty. He had thick peach-colored hair with micro bangs on the left side and large cat-like gray-lavender eyes that really seemed kinder than how he behaved.

4) Tanjiro Kamado

Tanjiro (Image via Sportskeeda)

Demon Slayer's primary protagonist's mask is only technically on his head and doesn't obscure his face. Given that the mask is still significant to Tanjiro's character, as it marks the beginning of his voyage as an official member of the Demon Slayer Corps, it may be worth noting.

The mask is a Kitsune, meant to harken back to the idea of fox spirits being both cunning and sincere. It likewise marks him as one of Sakonji Urokodaki's students and obscures a fairly childlike face of his. There's also the massive scar on his head, which is reflected in his mask with a sun-shaped design.

5) Sakonji Urokodaki

Sakonji (Image via Sportskeeda)

Tanjiro's master is never seen without his mask. This, however, does still count toward the list since one of the editors for the manga did actually speak on what Urkodaki looks like underneath the mask. The mask takes its inspiration from the tengu, but not in its demonic form, but as a guardian spirit.

Though the prior master of Water Breathing is never been seen without his mask, editor Tatsuhiko Katayama revealed that Urokodaki's face was considered too plain. Which is why the mask came on. When his face was finally revealed a year after Demon Slayer ended at an art exhibition, it was of a very kind and smiling man.

6) Obanai Iguro

Obanai (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Serpent Hashira is also a mask wearer, just in the sense that he covered his mouth and the lower part of his jaw. This isn't just to look cool, it hides a rather nasty scar in his mouth from when a snake demon attacked him. The white bandaged face mask is good at keeping it covered up.

His mouth was split open from ear to ear by a snake demon, resembling its face since his family sold them to it. He hardly talks about that since it resulted in the deaths of every one of his family barring one cousin. Iguro has immense self-loathing because of this, even if the scar isn't his fault nor was the demon's rampage.

7) Shinobu Kocho

As the amount of literally masked people that have face reveals is incredibly short, this part of the list will focus on metaphorical and psychological masks such as Shinobu Kocho's. Shinobu is constantly pushing a bright, friendly, and cheerful exterior with a calm and tranquil disposition.

That literally masks a wrathful, vengeful person who harbors an immense hatred for demons owing to the deaths of a lot of people close to her, including her sister Kanae. The sadistic viciousness, however, is likewise a further mask because she's incredibly kind and compassionate like Mitsuri and Rengoku are.

To conclude this Demon Slayer list, a quick word on masks: While many of the masks worn in the series are literal, especially in the Swordsmith Village arc where all the villagers have masks, the series also has people that wear masks metaphorically like the above-mentioned Shinobu or some of the demons hiding malicious intent behind disarming appearances.

It really does prove the old adage of not treating a book by its cover as true. If any other Demon Slayer fans have any other examples that were missed, please do not hesitate to add them in the comments.

