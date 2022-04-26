8 most popular Demon Slayer husbandos, ranked

Demon Slayer has introduced a huge array of characters that fans absolutely love and adore. Naturally, the fanbase engages in numerous discussions and tier lists, especially revolving around the best waifus and the best husbandos.

The series has introduced a ton of characters that can be included on this list. Let’s take a look at some of the candidates for the best husbandos and rank them based on their overall appearance and personality.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga.

Ranking 8 husbandos from the Demon Slayer series

8) Giyu

Many fans believe that Giyu Tomioka should be higher on this list, but in the end, it boils down to personal preferences. He is extremely quiet, shy and barely holds a conversation with his peers. However, he is someone that is dependable and cares a lot for those he loves.

Giyu is a good looking young man that most of the Demon Slayer fanbase likes and is also one of the most popular husbandos as well.

7) Sanemi

Sanemi is someone who seems to be quite violent during the initial exchanges and is someone who will dive head first into any fight. There are some who might find such behavior quite appealing, but he certainly has a soft side to him as well.

His true emotions were on display when he watched his younger brother die in the fight against Kokushibo. Another such instance was him giving Nezuko a headpat while giving a pleasant smile. Sanemi is someone that is extremely strong and caring, but can be quite aggressive and rash in situations.

6) Obanai

Obanai is another character that Demon Slayer fans adore. He doesn’t actively engage in conversations, but is someone that will talk if spoken to. He might seem a little rude in the beginning but he is someone that respects people that are capable and shows a lot of affection towards those he loves.

He is someone who will risk his life to protect his loved ones and these are just some of the reasons why he is one of the most popular husbandos in the Demon Slayer series.

5) Gyomei

Gyomei is one of those characters that is extremely gentle despite his huge frame that suggests aggression. No doubt he is quite strong, but he is someone who is always in control of his emotions. He is someone who prays and meditates, which is why he has a calming presence.

Despite being blind, he honed his other senses to such an extent that he is able to fight better than those who have perfect vision.

4) Tanjuro

Despite being quite frail, Tanjuro was strong enough to take care of himself and those around him. He is someone who is extremely loyal and loves his family more than anything. He also prayed to the God of Sun and passed down the Hinokami Kagura to his descendants.

His calm demeanor is something many people are fond of, since he’s not confrontational and aggressive, which can be a little difficult to deal with in the long run.

3) Yoriichi

Despite what he went through in his life, he was always gentle to those that approached him. Yoriichi was the one who invented Breath of the Sun and swore to kill Muzan and get rid of every single demon that exists.

He has a level of dedication that very few can match and fans also consider him to be a good looking young man as well.

2) Uzui

The God of Flashiness himself, Tengen Uzui is one of the most popular husbandos in the series. He is someone that people find quite attractive owing to his large frame and well-built physique. His fashion sense is also something that the fanbase appreciates.

He is also someone that will do anything to take care of those that are close to him and seems like a fun person to hang out with. He has shown this during the Entertainment District arc when he mentioned that he owed Tanjiro his life after the young protagonist saved Hinatsuru’s life.

1) Rengoku

Kyojuro Rengoku is one of the most popular husbandos and is a character that is loved by the entire Demon Slayer community. If someone is having a bad time, Rengoku has the ability to motivate them and get them in a better mood. He cares a lot for those around him and is ready to risk his life in order to save others.

His mother must be given credit for instilling the value system that he has. He believes that he has been gifted with power in order to take care of those that are weaker than him.

