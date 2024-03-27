A certain One Piece character may have tamed the Gorosei (and this theory suggests it)

The Gorosei was summoned to the Egghead Island in One Piece chapter 1110 by Saint Saturn. After being summoned, all Five Elders scattered on the island, looking for where Vegapunk's live stream was being channeled from.

Other than the aesthetic character designs of the Five Elders' devil forms, fans noticed a strange detail about them that involved their gaze. Every one of the Five Elders has strange eyes, or a steady gaze without blinking, which could imply that they are either being tamed or hypnotized by someone.

That certain someone could only be the person who holds the highest authority in the One Piece series, and that is Imu. Thus, fans are predicting how these five devils could be tamed by Imu, relating him to a devil fruit user who is an expert in taming.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the One Piece manga series and conveys the author's opinion.

One Piece: The Gorosei are being tamed by the ruler of the Grand Line, Imu

Expand Tweet

In One Piece chapter 1108, Saturn transformed into a full "devil" form, as fans are referring to it, and Sanji described his eyes as "bizarre," as they weren't blinking and looked still.

In chapter 1110, Saint Saturn summoned the remaining Five Elders on Egghead Island, as Vegapunk was about to reveal the truth of the world, and Saturn had no choice but to call for backup.

Imu as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The Five Elders that appeared on Egghead were already in their "devil" forms, sharing the same gaze as Saturn, which fans speculate could be because they are being tamed or hypnotized by someone.

That someone is their superior, the one who rules over the Grand Line, Imu (or Imsama). However, readers may ask, how could this be possible? To explain this, it is useful to look at a devil fruit user, who is an expert in taming others, Kurozumi Tama (commonly referred to as Otama).

Tama as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

She was the first person Luffy met when he reached the Wano Kingdom. She was accompanied by her pets Komachiyo and Hihimaru, and the latter was with her due to Tama's devil fruit abilities. Tama ate the Millet-Millet Paramecia devil fruit which gave her the ability to tame anyone who ate the millet dumpling that she produced by pinching her cheeks.

Later in the series, she controlled the Gifters (part of Kaido's army), which helped the Straw Hats in defending Wano. Just like Otama, could Imu also produce some millet dumplings (devil fruits) which, upon consumption, could give the former voluntary control over their actions?

Expand Tweet

Just like the SMILE fruits, Imu's devil fruits could also give quirks to the eater of these fruits. This could also be linked to the movie Where the Wild Things Are. A character named Max in the series stares into the eyes of other animals, thus hypnotizing them and becoming the King of Wild Things.

So, the Five Elders could be in control of Imu as they ate the devil fruits produced by them. Another detail that makes the theory of Imu controlling the Gorosei probable, is the black clouds that appear on the user.

The Gorosei 'devil' forms (Image via Shueisha)

Generally, fans had speculated that these black clouds indicate that the user had awakened their devil fruit, as seen in Lucci and Kaku in the past. However, now that all the Five Elders have these clouds around them in their devil fruit forms, it could be that these clouds depict that the devil fruit user had eaten a fruit associated with Imu.

This makes a difference because other than Lucci, Kaku, and the Five Elders, clouds have also appeared in Yamato (human-beast form) and Luffy (awakened form), although they were white clouds.

Read also:

One Piece chapter 1111: Luffy rescued as Zoro and Jinbe finish off Lucci for good

What is Egghead's Iron Giant in One Piece? Explored

One Piece manga set to go on a long hiatus

5 moments when One Piece foreshadowed the Five Elders' overwhelming strength