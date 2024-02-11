A Sign of Affection episode 7 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

A Sign of Affection episode 7 is set to be released on Saturday, February 17, 2024. Anticipation for the upcoming episode is high, as the previous installment concluded with Itsuomi and Yuki embarking on their romantic journey, finally starting to date—an important milestone in the narrative of Yubisaki to Renren.

With the couple's relationship blossoming in episode 6, the upcoming episode is expected to delve deeper into the evolving connections between Itsuomi and Yuki as they navigate the intricacies of being in a relationship. Fans eagerly await the continuation of their journey, anticipating further exploration of their growing bond and the challenges they may encounter along the way.

A Sign of Affection episode 7 release date, time, and countdown

Expand Tweet

A Sign of Affection episode 7 is scheduled to be broadcast in Japan at 10:30 pm JST on Saturday, February 17, 2024. The English-subtitled version of the upcoming installment can be accessible to global fans earlier on the same day. Episode 7 will be released on streaming platforms about an hour after its TV release.

The release date and time for fans across the globe are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, February 17 5:30 am Central Standard Time Saturday, February 17 7:30 am Eastern Standard Time Saturday, February 17 8:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, February 17 1:30 pm Central European Time Saturday, February 17 2:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday, February 17 7 pm Philippines Standard Time Saturday, February 17 9:30 pm Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, February 17 11 pm

Where to watch A Sign of Affection episode 7

Expand Tweet

A Sign of Affection is currently broadcast on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS Nippon TV across Japan. Crunchyroll holds the streaming rights for the anime outside Asia. As such, fans can watch A Sign of Affection episode 7 on Crunchyroll in North and Central America, as well as in some other regions worldwide.

This Winter 2024 anime is being broadcast in Southeast Asia by Muse Communication. Therefore, fans in most parts of this region can enjoy the show on their YouTube channel, Muse Asia.

A Sign of Affection episode 6: A brief recap

Expand Tweet

The latest episode of the anime was released on February 10, 2024. The narrative of the sixth installment, titled I Thought I Wanted to Keep Watching Her Forever, delves into the evolving relationship between Itsuomi and Yuki as they resolve their misunderstandings at Rin's house.

During these scenes, using sign language, Yuki confesses her feelings to Itsuomi. However, her confession goes unnoticed as Itsuomi is preoccupied with a phone call.

Later, as Kyouka inquires about Itsuomi's feelings for Yuki, he confesses that she deeply enchants him. A pivotal moment unfolds during Rin and Yuki's visit to the bar when Itsuomi expresses his feelings for Yuki and asks her to be his girlfriend.

Itsuomi and Yuki in episode 6 (Image via Ajia-do)

Overjoyed and overwhelmed, Yuki accepts his heartfelt proposal, marking the beginning of their journey as a couple in the recent episode.

During Itsuomi's walk with Yuki back to Rin's house, some tender moments transpire between the two protagonists as they emotionally prepare for Itsuomi's impending overseas trip.

Sensing the distance that will temporarily separate them, Itsuomi and Yuki cherish their present time together. Itsuomi encourages Yuki to obtain a passport soon so she can join him on his future travels.

What to expect in A Sign of Affection episode 7

The two protagonists in the latest episode (Image via Ajia-do)

With the main protagonists finally embarking on their romantic journey, A Sign of Affection episode 7 is poised to focus on the evolving dynamics of their relationship and its impact on their lives and those around them. Fans eagerly anticipate how the newfound romance will unfold and shape the protagonists' journey moving forward.

The upcoming episode is expected to delve into the progression of their relationship, exploring the depths of their newfound connection and how they navigate the challenges that may arise.

Additionally, with Itsuomi's imminent overseas trip, episode 7 is anticipated to delve into the effects of the immediate distance on their budding romance.

Stay tuned for more anime news and manga updates in 2024.