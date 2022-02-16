Age of important Naruto characters in Boruto

Naruto is one of the most, if not the most popular, shonen anime and manga series of all time. The series continued for many years, and the creator decided that it was time to showcase the next generation of shinobis.

Some fans follow Boruto for nostalgic reasons as they find it comforting to grow up with the characters they have watched since they were kids. Some of the strongest shinobis are now being surpassed by the younger generation, an idea that was reiterated multiple times during the course of the series.

Naruto characters and their age in the ongoing sequel

1) Naruto

TheLegend3303 @Hyperlion333

#BORUTO #borutoep197 #Boruto198 Naruto's duty as a father and hokage. I like how serious he looks. He was very calm and collected in this situation. Naruto's duty as a father and hokage. I like how serious he looks. He was very calm and collected in this situation. #BORUTO #borutoep197 #Boruto198 https://t.co/HEqEANbob2

The protagonist of the Naruto series became Hokage and is helping his son, Boruto, become a strong Shinobi. The Seventh Hokage of Konohagakure is currently about 33 years old, which is considerably a young age to become a Hokage.

2) Sasuke

While a lot took place in the Naruto series, this shinobi now serves the same village he once wished to seek revenge against. Sasuke also continuously attempts to rebuild his relationship with his daughter, Sarada Uchiha, which has led to some hilarious moments in the show. Sasuke is about 33 years old in Boruto.

3) Konohamaru

Konohamaru, who used to admire Naruto, is now a trainer in the academy. He looked up to Naruto since he inspired the little kid to become a strong shinobi and pave his own path. The trainer is now 27 years old in Boruto.

4) Shikamaru

Sluccii🥤 @slucciii #borutoch64spoilers



Am I the only one getting Shikamaru death flags?? Not only does he randomly get to be on the cover page but he also is going with Naruto to where Boruto and Code are Am I the only one getting Shikamaru death flags?? Not only does he randomly get to be on the cover page but he also is going with Naruto to where Boruto and Code are #borutoch64spoilers Am I the only one getting Shikamaru death flags?? Not only does he randomly get to be on the cover page but he also is going with Naruto to where Boruto and Code are https://t.co/JYQSTzWsAw

Shikamaru Nara is arguably one of the smartest shinobis in the series. He is the Hokage’s trusted advisor and has managed to aid the protagonist in several missions. There were times when he was summoned by Tsunade during emergencies and such was the reputation he had. Since he is only a few weeks older than Naruto, Shikamaru is about 33 years old in the Boruto series.

5) Kakashi

The legendary Copy Ninja continues to take bell tests in the Boruto series. Despite losing his Sharingan, Kakashi is powerful and has the battle experience to take on some of the most impressive shinobis. The Copy Ninja’s age is definitely catching up as the fan-favorite sensei is now 48 years old.

6) Rock Lee

The Taijutsu expert is teaching his son to become a strong shinobi. Following his sensei’s footsteps, Rock Lee now has the ability to open all eight inner gates when fighting against someone. Rock Lee is about 34 years old in the Boruto series.

7) Iruka

SASUKE RETSUDEN MANGA ADAPTATION ❀ ◓ @uchihassasusaku According to Sasuke Retsuden, whenever Sakura and Sasuke are away on missions, Sarada stays at Iruka sensei’s house. He also teaches Sarada how to cook! According to Sasuke Retsuden, whenever Sakura and Sasuke are away on missions, Sarada stays at Iruka sensei’s house. He also teaches Sarada how to cook! https://t.co/6YIGAKsegc

Iruka sensei is one of the most popular characters in the series as he was a big part of Naruto’s childhood. The man who was once a trainer is now promoted to the position of Headmaster of the academy. The Seventh Hokage’s former sensei is now 42 years old in the Boruto series.

8) Hinata

Pending @2sideAnime Question of day



Because I never understood the war tbh but what did studio Pierrot do to Hinata’s that y’all hate so much ? Question of day Because I never understood the war tbh but what did studio Pierrot do to Hinata’s that y’all hate so much ? https://t.co/LZWeNEBJox

Hinata is a strong shinobi who is capable of using Byakugan since she is a member of the Hyuga clan. She and Himawari are the only people that Seventh Hokage and Boruto are deathly afraid of. She was 20 years old when Boruto was born and is currently 32 years old.

9) Sakura

Ichigo @realichigo Reminder adult sakura solos over 90% of shippuden Reminder adult sakura solos over 90% of shippuden https://t.co/mKDV8HpUJG

Sakura Haruno continued to showcase her strength and gave birth to a talented shinobi. She continued to polish her medical ninjutsu skills. While she is older than her former teammates, it was only by a few months, therefore, she too is 33 years old.

10) Gaara

Ichigo @realichigo never seen this before



adult sakura vs adult gaara never seen this before adult sakura vs adult gaara https://t.co/IhIcbi0tHH

Gaara of the Sand only grew stronger in the Boruto series. He was barely able to keep up against Urashiki Otsutsuki. While Urashiki didn’t really show his true powers, Gaara did a good job in being able to seal him for a while. Gaara is about 32 to 33 years old in the show.

