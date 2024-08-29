"Ain't better than Luffy and Zoro"— One Piece fans strike back after claim that Naruto and Sasuke are the better central duo

The One Piece and Naruto fandoms have a long history of disputes, ranging from story comparisons to side characters and fight sequences. Although shonen series like these mostly focus on a single main character, both Eiichiro Oda's and Masashi Kishimoto's series tie their stories to an additional character. Recent comparisons between the two main duos of these series, Naruto and Sasuke, as well as Luffy and Zoro, have sparked numerous debates about what defines a duo.

Many fans of Masashi Kishimoto's series have used the Momoshiki fight as a prime example that shows the Seventh Hokage and Sasuke's chemistry as a duo while questioning why Luffy and Zoro haven't been through a similar moment. The One Piece fandom's response was to simply state that Zoro and Luffy's bond is better written than the Seventh Hokage and Sasuke's.

Disclaimer- This series contains spoilers for the Naruto and One Piece series.

Trending

One Piece and Naruto fandoms clash over the status of "best duo"

Expand Tweet

The Seventh Hokage and Sasuke are inarguably one of the most iconic duos in Kishimoto's series, comparable to the Goku and Vegeta duo from Dragon Ball. The disputes between the One Piece and fandom behind Masashi Kishimoto's series have mostly centered on powerscaling. However, recent discussions about whether Luffy and Zoro are a better duo than the Seventh Hokage and Sasuke have intensified the debate.

Fans of Kishimoto's series often cite the Seventh Hokage and Sasuke vs. Momoshiki fight to argue that they are the best duo, while Oda's fans argue that this fight is the sole demonstration of their effectiveness as a duo, making Luffy and Zoro a better pair. Although the overall response to the claim of Naruto and Sasuke being better than Luffy and Zoro has been divided, a majority of the One Piece fandom have mentioned how Luffy and Zoro are simply better written.

Fan reactions to the claims

Expand Tweet

Fans of Masashi Kishimoto's series have repeatedly argued that the Momoshiki fight clearly demonstrates how the Seventh Hokage and Sasuke, as a duo, are better than anything between Zoro and Luffy. This claim was met with sharp retorts from One Piece fans, who pointed out that Sasuke's partnership with the Eighth Hokage was only developed recently.

They also noted that Sasuke had plans to betray his "duo" soon after Kaguya's defeat. However, some fans countered by stating that the partnership was not recently developed and has been present since the first arc of the show.

"Naruto and Sasuke only recently in their lives got to this point of trust and teamwork, even with Kaguya, Sasuke had motives that involved immediately betraying Naruto after they beat her. So yes, they were hardly a duo," one fan said.

"Naruto and Sasuke being perfectly in sync without even communicating the plan to each other on the first arc of the show," another fan mentioned.

Other fans mentioned the lack of Zoro and Luffy fight scenes similar to Sasuke's, which further supports the idea of Sasuke's duo being superior. One Piece fans responded by emphasizing that character dynamics and actual friendship play a significant role in forming a duo. They argued that fights are not the sole aspect of being a duo.

"To be fair I never seen Zoro & Luffy fight so in sync like Naruto and Sasuke," another fan said.

"Luffy and Zoro are legit friends to the point that Zoro would take on Luffy's pain just for him to live. Don't recall Sasuke doing that for Naruto." One fan wrote.

One Piece is currently entering its next arc, while the pairing of the Seventh Hokage and Sasuke has been sidelined to focus on Boruto. Although it is true that the Seventh Hokage and Sasuke duo has had more fights and character building as a complete duo, it's important to note that these elements alone cannot be the sole criteria for determining the "best duo."

Related links-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback