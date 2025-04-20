Akutami's answer for why Gojo lost to Sukuna confirms Jujutsu Kaisen fans' worst fears

On April 19, 2025, the Jujutsu Kaisen Exhibition in Osaka commenced. The exhibition featured an enhanced experience for manga fans, with original sketches from Gege Akutami and cafés featuring food items themed after the series' characters. However, the spotlight of this event was the author's interview, where he revealed some information that the fans had never heard before.

During the interview, Gege revealed that Gojo only lost to Sukuna because he let his guard down after defeating Mahoraga. After defeating the Divine General, the Six Eyes user couldn't imagine Sukuna adapting to his Infinity (Hollow Purple), so he let his guard down and fired a loaded cursed technique. However, the King of Curses lived up to his name and slashed Gojo in half.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the manga series and has the author's opinion.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Explaining the reason why Gojo lost to Sukuna in the 'battle of the strongest'

During Gege Akutami's interview in the Jujutsu Kaisen Osaka Exhibition, the author discussed the little details of why Gojo was killed through Sukuna's World Cutting Dismantle during the Shinjuku Showdown Arc. While the fans were expecting a deep dive into this question from Gege, it was pretty straightforward and fitting to the character's personality.

According to Gege Akutami, Gojo Satoru lost to Sukuna because he let his guard down. After defeating Mahoraga by baiting him with a cursed technique reversal: red, Sukuna's expression made Gojo think that he had already won the battle. The strongest sorcerers were then levitating before a red and blue besides them, moments before Gojo could activate his Hollow Purple.

Gojo defeating Mahoraga (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

However, Sukuna immediately destroyed the blue, thinking that this might decrease Gojo's chances of activating his Hollow Purple. Fortunately, Gojo chanted the incantations of blue within a short period, and even though Sukuna tried to destroy the red, he failed due to his low cursed energy output.

At this point in the fight, according to the Jujutsu Kaisen author's comments, Gojo felt like he had already won the fight. So, he took his time and merged the red and blue with an ample cursed energy, creating the Hollow Purple.

Gojo as seen in the manga (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Even though Sukuna was hit with the Hollow Purple, he was the only one standing on the battlefield as Gojo was sliced in half through the King of Curses' Dismantle. In reality, Sukuna had surpassed Gojo's Infinity using Mahoraga's adaptability model and slashed the strongest sorcerer through his 'World Slashing Dismantle.'

All of this happened because Gojo's arrogance got him, and he couldn't deliver his Hollow Purple ahead of time. Gege Akutami also stated that if Gojo had sensed something amiss during this attack, the Six Eyes user might have avoided the Dismantle and emerged as the victor of the battle of the strongest.

Analysis and final thoughts

Gojo's near-death experience against Toji (Image via MAPPA)

Gojo's arrogance has always been his arch-nemesis, since his first near-death experience against Toji Fushigoro. While this first experience might be the point where his arrogance was boosted, because he made it out stronger than before, he should have learned to read his surroundings better.

The battle of the strongest was also the battle of arrogance, as both of its participants— Gojo Satoru and Ryomen Sukuna— had to satisfy their egos by winning the match. However, Gojo's arrogance got a bit out of line, and this minor error led to his demise.

