Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian episode 9 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian episode 9 is set to be released on Sunday, August 28, 2024, at 11:30 PM JST, as revealed by the official website of the anime series. The episode will be aired on Japanese TV channels like Tokyo MX. International viewers can watch the episode on Crunchyroll.

The previous episode saw Alya and Masachika against Taniyama in the Student Congress debate. Despite choosing a topic that favored her side, Taniyama lost and took her tantrum outside the Congress Hall.

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian episode 9 release date & time for all regions

Alya as seen in the anime (Image via Doga Koba)

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian episode 9 will be released on August 28, 2024, as per Japanese Standard Time, but the airing time will vary according to different time zones. Some of these are:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Wednesday August 28, 2024 7:30 am Eastern Daylight Time Wednesday August 28, 2024 10:30 am British Summer Time Wednesday August 28, 2024 3:30 pm Central European Summer Time Wednesday August 28, 2024 5:30 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday August 28, 2024 8:00 pm Philippine Time Wednesday August 28, 2024 10:30 am Japanese Standard Time Wednesday August 28, 2024 11:30 pm Australian Central Time Thursday August 29, 2024 12:00 am

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian episode 9: Where to watch

Alya as seen in the anime (Image via Doga Koba)

For the Japanese audience, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian episode 9 will be aired on Japanese TV channels like Tokyo MX, Sun Television, KBS Kyoto, Me~tele, HTB Hokkaido Television, RKB Mainichi, Television Shin-Hiroshima, BS Nippon Television, and many others.

For international anime fans, the series can be streamed on Crunchyroll and other anime platforms like Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel, bilibili global, and many others. Episode 9 will be uploaded to the streaming service's platform 30 minutes after it airs in Japan, with English subtitles.

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian episode 8 recap

Alya and Masachika as seen in the anime (Image via Doga Koba)

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian episode 8 was titled Student Congress. The episode commenced with Alya and Masachika bringing their case with Taniyama to the Student Council where the president revealed that the topic of discussion would be to add teachers to the appointing of new members, which was a direct attack on Masachika's position in the series.

Anyways, both of them agreed to go against Taniyama in the Student Congress debate. Miyamae Nanao was the partner of Taniyama and Masachika knew that she could pull some strings for her childhood friend in the upcoming competition. The debate started and Taniyama established a base as to why teachers should be added to the panel of people who appoint new Student Council members.

Taniyama as seen in the anime (Image via Doga Koba

Alya countered her argument pretty decently but the audience started to gossip about her position as a foreigner. This was the doing of Nanao and it worked wonders as Alya stood still on the podium. However, as she had already established a proper base for her argument, Masachika tagged in and used the argument of the current Student Council president.

This silenced Taniyama's side who ran outside and Masachika won the debate. Alya followed her and learned about her true feelings. Later, Alya returned to the Congress Room where Masachika was waiting for her. They discussed their victory and Alya said something to Masachika in Russian which wasn't revealed.

What to expect from Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian episode 9? (speculative)

Masachika as seen in the anime (Image via Doga Koba)

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian episode 9 title hasn't been revealed yet. After the win against Taniyama, the next episode will see Alya and Masachika fortify their plan to make Alya the next Student Council President.

Moreover, the chapter could also dwell on another flashback related to Alya's past or Masachika's, considering how these two keep getting closer with the passing episode.

