Am I Actually the Strongest episode 1: Release date and time, countdown, and where to watch

Staple Entertainment's Am I Actually the Strongest? episode 1 is eagerly awaited by fans as the Summer Anime Season 2023 approaches in just a few days. Directed by Takashi Naoya, best known for Darker than Black and Gintama, Am I Actually the Strongest? is an Isekai anime that delves deeper into royal feuds, assassination schemes, secret superhero identities, magical aspects, and, finally, the reincarnation notion.

The anime will be yet another on the list of reincarnation concepts that have recently gained popularity. It is based on Sai Sumimori's Japanese light novel series of the same name.

The series was initially released in September 2018 through the novel posting website Shosetsuka ni Naro. Kodansha subsequently acquired the series and started publishing it in print with illustrations by Ai Takahashi.

Nonetheless, with the release date for Am I Actually the Strongest? episode 1 is approaching, and fans who have read the light novel or manga are excited for the anime to premiere.

Am I Actually the Strongest? episode 1 is set to be released on July 2, 2023

Release date and time, where to watch Am I Actually the Strongest? episode 1

Am I Actually the Strongest? will debut with its first episode on July 1, 2023, at 26:00 (effectively July 2 at 2:00 am JST). Anime fans would be able to watch the first episode on ABC and TV Asahi's ANiMAZiNG!!! programming block and 22 other affiliate channels since these networks will be airing Am I Actually the Strongest? episode 1 in Japan.

Am I Actually the Strongest? episode 1 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll for fans in selected regions, as Crunchyroll has licensed the anime series. The episode will be made available at the same time as it will be in Japan.

Although Am I Actually the Strongest? episode 1 and the first few episodes will be probably free to watch but in order to access the remaining episodes, a Crunchyroll subscription service would be required.

The most popular bundles among viewers are Crunchyroll Fan ($7.99/month) and Mega Fan ($9.99/month). Hence those seeking ad-free streaming can subscribe to one of these packs.

Furthermore, Am I Actually the Strongest? episode 1 of the anime series will be available on Hulu in selected regions. Fans can thus subscribe to Hulu to watch episode 1 of the anime for a monthly cost ranging from $7.99 to $82.99.

The following release dates are provided for Am I Actually the Strongest? episode 1 since the release time varies according to different locales and time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 10 am, Saturday, July 1, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 1 pm, Saturday, July 1, 2023

British Summer Time (BST): 6 pm, Saturday, July 1, 2023

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 7 pm, Saturday, July 1, 2023

India Standard Time (IST): 10:30 pm, Saturday, July 1, 2023

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 1 am, Sunday, July 1, 2023

Japan Standard Time (JST): 2 pm, Sunday, July 2, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 2:30 am, Sunday, July 2, 2023

Synopsis of the anime

Since there are a lot of people who want to watch the new anime series, Kodansha USA Publishing, which publishes Ai Takahashi's manga adaptation of Am I Actually the Strongest? novels digitally in English describes the series as follows:

"To be reincarnated into another world with the promise of a "cheat" power is one thing... but to be reborn as a baby, and then left for dead after your royal parents think you're powerless??"

It continues:

"That's another thing entirely! Now the newly-born Reinhart—or Hart to his new friends—must find his way through a dangerous world...but luckily he's got magic that's quite literally off the charts!"

