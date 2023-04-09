Will Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 be streamed on Hulu?

Set to premiere on July 6, 2023, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is one of the most widely anticipated anime seasons. Based on the show's popularity, Jujutsu Kaisen is a strong contender for a seat in the next generation's Big Three shonen anime. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the new anime series, which includes the Shibuya Incident arc and the Hidden Inventory storyline.

The Shibuya Incident arc is regarded as one of the finest arcs of the manga by many fans. However, with the release of Jujutsu Kaisen 2 just around the corner, fans have been wondering where they can watch the newest season. While fans will be able to watch the anime online on several platforms, it is unlikely to appear on Hulu, given that the streaming service does not host the first season of the anime either.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga. All external media belongs to their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 likely to be streamed on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and other platforms

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will premiere on July 6, 2023, and will most likely be available on Crunchyroll, the same platform that hosts the previous seasons. Given the merger of Crunchyroll and Funimation, the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen is expected to be broadcast on both platforms.

Although Crunchyroll is likely to handle the series' global streaming, viewers should be prepared with a backup plan as well. The premiere episode will be available for viewing on Crunchyroll's website around an hour after it begins airing in Japan, if the company decides to continue streaming.

Sadly, apart from the official release date for the series, no other important news has been announced. However, Netflix, which also offers Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 for fans to watch, will be the fastest and safest option if none of these streaming sites are available in certain locations. As things stand, it is not likely that Hulu will be streaming the second season, as it does not offer the first season of the anime.

Viewers may catch up on the most recent events and stay updated on what will happen next in the forthcoming season while rewatching the first season on Crunchyroll as they wait for the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. The previous season of Jujutsu Kaisen is also available on Netflix in some areas of the world.

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen season 2?

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will contain two cours and a total of 24–26 episodes. The first cour of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will begin where the previous season left off and will quickly transition to Gojo's past storyline.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2's first cour will take us back in time to 2006, where Gojo and Geto are second-year students at Tokyo Jujutsu High. Fans will witness Master Tengen give them a challenging assignment--to accompany a young woman who is the Star Plasma's next vessel back to school.

The Shibuya arc will be the subject of the second cour of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. Manga readers view this arc as one of the finest of all time. The second half of the second season will kickstart with the Shibuya arc, focusing on Geto Suguru's attempt to confine all citizens inside Shibuya Station.

The Shibuya Massacre, Nanami’s death, Nobara’s fall, or at the very latest, Mahito’s death, are likely to be the key events of the second cour as the Shibuya arc contains 73 chapters, which fans believe is too long and difficult to adapt.

In addition, the most anticipated character, Toji Fushiguro, the Sorcerer Killer, will be present in the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen as well.

Stay tuned for more news on Jujutsu Kaisen and other anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes