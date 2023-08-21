Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 7: Release date and time, countdown, and where to watch

Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 7 is scheduled for August 27, 2023, at 2 A.M. JST. Following the release of the most recent episode, titled, I Have to Find a Squire..., viewers saw the skeletons have formed a hidden village in the forest with other monsters. Furthermore, Haruto searched for a suitable attendant in the episode as soon as he moved to the capital to pursue his studies.

The anime also revealed the blizzard dragon, about which Gold had initially been concerned that it might endanger the populace. Nevertheless, the entire scenario changed as Haruto and Flay found the dragon. However, Haruto's main worry for the episode, finding a suitable attendee, was not resolved. But it will be interesting to see whether he can in Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 7.

Disclaimer: This article contains a major spoiler about Am I Actually The Strongest?

In Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 7, Charlotte and others will learn about Haruto going to the capital for studies

Release date and time, where to watch

Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 7 will air on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at 2 AM JST, as was previously mentioned. All 24 TV Asahi-affiliated stations, as well as the ANiMAZiNG!!! Programming block on ABC and TV Asahi will be airing the episode, titled Meeting of the Round Table, for Japanese viewers.

While, in selected areas, international viewers can watch Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 7 on Crunchyroll. In addition, in some regions, Hulu will stream episode 7. However, it should be noted that in order to watch episode 7, a user must subscribe to one of the two streaming services mentioned above.

The following dates will see the release of Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 7:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 10 am, Saturday, August 26, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 1 pm, Saturday, August 26, 2023

British Summer Time (BST): 6 pm, Saturday, August 26, 2023

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 7 pm, Saturday, August 26, 2023

India Standard Time (IST): 10:30 pm, Saturday, August 26, 2023

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 1 am, Sunday, August 27, 2023

Japan Standard Time (JST): 2 pm, Sunday, August 27, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 2:30 am, Sunday, August 27, 2023

A quick recap of Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 6

In the previous episode, fans saw that the Skeleton that Haruto had defeated had built a village in his family domain's forest and recognized him as their leader. Haruto then learned that all other monsters had also begun to settle there and that locals were also engaged in farming.

Following this, Haruto met Gigan, a giant golem who liked Haurto. However, Haruto failed to find a suitable attendant and his stated goal. So, Haruto turned around and returned. Following this, a blizzard dragon appeared that had been driven from its nest by mercenaries of the Imperial Empire. Gold, however, was concerned that the dragon might wreak havoc.

Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 7 release date (Image via Staple Entertainment)

As a result, Flay and Haruto went to search for the dragon. However, when Hauruto and Flay located the dragon, they saw that it was hurt. Haurot and Flay then defeated the mercenaries and healed the dragon. As Haruto treated the dragon, he and Flay learned that the 300-year-old Hikikomori dragon is a bookworm.

The dragon then proceeded to tell Haruto and Flay its tale and acknowledged Haruto as its master. As soon as the dragon acknowledged Haruto as its master, it took a human form. Haruto then named the dragon Lisa and accepted her as his attendant.

What to expect from Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 7?

A still from Am I Actually The Strongest? (Image via Staple Entertainment)

In episode 7, fans will see Haruto introduce Lisa to his family and ask Gold's permission for her to work there. Following this, viewers will see Lisa performs household duties better than Flay. In addition to this, Lisa will become Charlotte's official attendant, and Charlotte will convene a meeting of the knights as soon as she learns that Haruto is going to the capital for his studies.

