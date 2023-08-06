Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 6: Release date and time, countdown, and where to watch

Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 6 is scheduled for August 13, 2023, at 2 am JST. Following the release of the most recent episode, viewers saw Haruto square off against the queen. After an intense battle, the protagonist emerged victorious. Viewers also noticed that the story had advanced by five years.

In addition to this, the anime revealed that Gold chose to send Haruto to the capital's school. After initially turning down the request, Haruto eventually agreed. Although he decided to attend the school, he also devised a plan to initially object to going there. However, it will be interesting to see how his plan develops in Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 6.

A new character to be introduced in Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 6

Release date and time, where to watch

As mentioned earlier, Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 6 will air on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at 2 am JST. The episode, titled I Have to Find a Squire..., will be available to Japanese viewers on all 24 TV Asahi-affiliated stations and the ANiMAZiNG!!! Programming block on ABC and TV Asahi.

International viewers can watch Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 6 on Crunchyroll in selected areas, but they must have subscriptions. Moreover, Hulu will also have Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 6 available in some areas. Since streaming services like Crunchyroll require a monthly subscription, anyone who wants to watch Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 6 would have to get the subscription of the same.

Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 6 will air on the dates listed below:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 10 am, Saturday, August 12, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 1 pm, Saturday, August 12, 2023

British Summer Time (BST): 6 pm, Saturday, August 12, 2023

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 7 pm, Saturday, August 12, 2023

India Standard Time (IST): 10:30 pm, Saturday, August 12, 2023

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 1 am, Sunday, August 13, 2023

Japan Standard Time (JST): 2 pm, Sunday, August 13, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 2:30 am, Sunday, August 13, 2023

A quick recap of Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 5

The previous episode began with the queen receiving reports of her assassination attempt on Charlotte. However, Haruto soon arrived at the palace dressed as the Black Knight. The queen and Haruto started fighting as soon as he arrived, and Haruto quickly overpowered her.

After defeating the queen, Haruto tied her to a collar leash and warned her not to harm Charlotte or any other members of Gold's family in any way. A timeskip showed that five years have already passed. Haruto was spotted having snowball fights with Flay and Charlotte. After that, as Charlotte asked Haruto to cast a spell, the latter's parents arrived.

Gold then discussed the queen and the gossip surrounding her with Haruto. But as soon as they were done talking, Gold suggested that Haruto should enroll in a school in the capital, further mentioning that he can not change the situation. Later, Gold called Haruto and explained the situation surrounding his decision to send him to school.

Gold then claimed that the princess might have requested the king add Haruto's name to the list directly. He said that the princess might be interested in him, following which Haruto agreed that he would go to the class.

After that, the protagonist and his clone devised a scheme to avoid enrolling in the school while blaming the king for including his name on the list. Haruto then decided to have his clone complete the mission. After a brief discussion, his clone agreed to the terms.

What to expect from Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 6?

In the next episode, viewers can expect Haruto to take take one of the female servants with him to the new school. Since Haruto was having trouble locating an excellent female servant, he would soon learn that a wounded dragon has materialized near the border.

Haruto and Frey will rush to the scene as soon as they discover that a dragon was being attacked by soldiers. Thus, it will be interesting to see how the situation develops from this point.

