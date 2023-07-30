Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 5: Release date and time, countdown, and where to watch

Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 5 is scheduled to be released on August 6, 2023, at 2 am JST. With the latest episode, titled I Flip My Lid, fans were able to see that Haruto has successfully created a clone of himself and sent him over to do his errands, while he remains in his room resting. The episode also revealed that the prince was dissatisfied with his defeat against Haruto.

Furthermore, the episode featured an angry Haruto after learning that the queen is targeting Charlotte and discovers that Gold is the family that raised him. In addition, Haruto made the decision to meet his mother/the queen for the first time since things have become tense. With that, fans are now looking forward to the release of Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 5 to see how the interaction between the two will go.

Haruto is likely going to meet the queen in Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 5

Release date and time, where to watch

Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 5 will air on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at 2 am JST, as had been previously stated. Japanese viewers will be able to watch the episode, titled Strongest in the World, on all 24 TV Asahi-affiliated stations as well as on ABC and TV Asahi's ANiMAZiNG!!! programming block.

While international viewers can watch Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 5 on Crunchyroll in certain regions, subscribers are required to have a subscription. Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 5 will also be available on Hulu in some regions. However, the streaming service does require a monthly subscription, just like Crunchyroll.

The following dates indicate when Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 5 will air:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 10 am, Saturday, August 5, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 1 pm, Saturday, August 5, 2023

British Summer Time (BST): 6 pm, Saturday, August 5, 2023

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 7 pm, Saturday, August 5, 2023

India Standard Time (IST): 10:30 pm, Saturday, August 5, 2023

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 1 am, Sunday, August 6, 2023

Japan Standard Time (JST): 2 pm, Sunday, August 6, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 2:30 am, Sunday, August 6, 2023

A quick recap of Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 4

Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 5 release date (Image via Staple Entertainment)

The latest episode of Am I Actually The Strongest? began with Charlotte, who created a scene in which a hero requires the assistance of his allies to save him. As she said this, Charlotte and Flay began to ask Haruto to enact the scene, which the latter complied. Haruto and Flay were then seen apprehending the bandits in the forest.

Following this, as the episode went on, the prince made the decision to ask Charlotte to join them in the investigation. As soon as Haruto learned of this, he made the decision to go rather than send his clone. However, the night before, Haruto checked the road. While he was checking, he noticed several people using summoning magic, after which he immediately went there disguised.

As he arrived there, the group of people began to attack him with skeletons they had summoned, followed by a huge golem. After defeating each of them, Haruto proceeded to defeat everyone else in the forest. However, when Haruto asked what they were doing, the bandit's head shocked him by saying that they were carrying out Charlotte's murder on the queen's orders. This came about since Charlotte in the near future will surpass the queen in intelligence and cleverness.

Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 5 release date (Image via Staple Entertainment)

Following this, the prince and princess were seen accompanying Haruto and Charlotte as they went to the inspection. While the others were inspecting, Haruto noticed his father and asked him what he would do if Charlotte was targeted by the queen. To this, his father replied that he thought Haruto might be aware that the queen was responsible for this. He also stated that Charlotte possessed a great deal of talent.

Gold then explained how the queen came to be the queen as well as what would occur if he retaliated. As this occurred, Haruto promised to protect Charlotte until she became queen, but he also privately decided to meet the queen, who also happened to be his biological mother.

What to expect from Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 5?

In the previous episode, Haruto decided to meet his biological mother or the queen. Viewers can expect Haruto to visit the queen in disguise in the upcoming installment. In addition, Gold will inform Haruto in Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 5 that he is moving to the capital to pursue his studies. As such, watching Haruto's reaction in the upcoming episode will be interesting.

