Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 4: Release date and time, countdown, and where to watch

Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 4 is scheduled to be released on July 23, 2023. With the recently released episode, Char Adores Me Now, fans were able to see that Charlotte now adores and has grown closer to Haruto. Not only that, but their mother is also very pleased with the progress.

Apart from this, the anime has received positive reviews from the anime community and, surprisingly, is performing well compared to other well-known animes with ongoing seasons. Fans are praising the anime for the story as well as the animation work done by the studio Staple Entertainment and all of the staff members involved.

Fans will see Haruto in action in Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 4

Release date and time, where to watch

Crunchyroll @Crunchyroll Episode 3 of Am I Actually the Strongest? airs tomorrow! Precious CharlotteEpisode 3 of Am I Actually the Strongest? airs tomorrow!

As previously stated, Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 4 will be released on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at 2 a.m. JST. The episode, titled I Flip My Lid, will be available to Japanese viewers on all 24 TV Asahi-affiliated stations as well as ABC and TV Asahi's ANiMAZiNG!!! programming block.

International audiences can watch Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 4 on Crunchyroll in selected regions; however, viewers must have a subscription for this.

Furthermore, in selected areas, Hulu will also provide Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 4. However, just like Crunchyroll, the streaming service requires a monthly subscription.

The following are the release dates for Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 4:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 10 am, Saturday, July 22, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 1 pm, Saturday, July 22, 2023

British Summer Time (BST): 6 pm, Saturday, July 22, 2023

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 7 pm, Saturday, July 22, 2023

India Standard Time (IST): 10:30 pm, Saturday, July 22, 2023

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 1 am, Sunday, July 23, 2023

Japan Standard Time (JST): 2 pm, Sunday, July 23, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 2:30 am, Sunday, July 23, 2023

A quick recap of Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 3

Am I Actually The Strongest? Episode 4 release date (Image via Staple Entertainment)

The third episode of Am I Actually The Strongest? began with Haruto and Charlotte, and it was revealed that Charlotte has grown closer to Haruto.

Following that, Charlotte assisted Haruto in his study of ancient magic. While reading about ancient magic, Haruto expressed his longing for anime. Charlotte became intrigued after hearing about anime and expressed her desire to see it.

Haruto agreed to Charoltte's request and was later seen attempting to connect to a Japanese network from his previous life's world to watch anime. Finally, after much effort, Haruto connected with the other world and to a Japanese network where his previous life's account was still present.

He then showed Charlotte the anime. Charlotte, who was previously unfamiliar with foreign languages, requested to learn Japanese and completed the course in less than two weeks.

Am I Actually The Strongest? Episode 4 release date (Image via Staple Entertainment)

As the episode progressed, Charlotte came closer to his older brother, Haruto. The episode then showed how, one day, Haruto's father went to battle the last remaining bandits.

However, as he went to fight bandits, Charlotte began to tell Haruto that her power could be used for peace and to keep the empire from falling apart. As Charlotte explained, she began to press him on the issue, and Haruto eventually agreed.

Haruto then transformed into a black knight who fought criminals in his father's territory in an anonymous manner, establishing Haruto as a hero under the alias Black Knight. Following that, it was revealed that Haruto had successfully created a clone of himself who could also speak.

Am I Actually The Strongest? Episode 4 release date (Image via Staple Entertainment)

Towards the conclusion, the prince and princess arrive from the capital to be the guests of Haruto's family. As soon as they arrived, the price assumed Haruto was looking down on him and challenged him to a fight.

The prince initially prevailed over Haruto during their fight, but when he said Haruto couldn't fight back, the prince was soundly defeated. As the princess watched Haruto defeat the prince, she was surprised that he was only level 2 and then apologized for the prince's behavior, which Haruto accepted.

What to expect from Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 4?

Mars. @AwayOnMarss00__

#実は俺最強でした

Literally turned into Zero from Code Geass🤣wasn’t expecting that all. This was a good episode full of good and funny moments I enjoyed it quite a bit. Am I actually the strongest? #3Literally turned into Zero from Code Geass🤣wasn’t expecting that all. This was a good episode full of good and funny moments I enjoyed it quite a bit. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

As seen in the third episode, the prince and princess have arrived at Haruto and Charlotte's estate, and in Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 4, Haruto and Charlotte, along with the prince and princesses, will go on an inspection.

Not only that, but fans can expect some action in Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 4. Apart from all this, Haruto will also learn something significant about the order given by the queen to one of her minions.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.