Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 3: Release date and time, countdown, and where to watch

Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 3 is set to scheduled to be released on 16 July 2023. In the recently released episode, Char Hates Me, fans were treated to some exciting developments. Charlotte's curiosity about her brother's true identity grew, adding an intriguing element to the storyline.

Not only that, but Charlotte became even more intrigued when she learned from Flay that he possessed exceptional strength. As a result, she spent several days closely observing him.

In addition, Haruto helped his dad out in the episode by pretending to be a hero. It will be interesting to watch if Haruto persists in the role of an anonymous hero in future episodes. But leaving that aside, it will be intriguing to see what Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 3 has in store for the fans now that Charlotte and Haruto have grown closer.

In Am I Actually The Strongest? Episode 3, Haruto will show anime to his sister

Release date and time, where to watch

Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 3, will be released on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at 2 am JST. Titled Char Adores Me Now, the episode, will be available on ABC and TV Asahi's ANiMAZiNG!!! programming block, as well as all 24 TV Asahi affiliated stations for Japanese viewers.

For international audiences, Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 3 will be available on Crunchyroll in selected regions. However, to watch Am I Actually The Strongest episode 3, viewers have to sign up for a Crunchyroll subscription. The Crunchyroll Fan ($7.99/month) and Mega Fan ($9.99/month) subscription packages are the most popular choices among viewers.

In addition, Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 3 will be available on Hulu in select regions. However, the streaming platform requires a monthly subscription fee ranging from $7.99 to $82.99.

The release dates for Am I Actually The Strongest? Episode 3 are as follows:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 10 am, Saturday, July 15, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 1 pm, Saturday, July 15, 2023

British Summer Time (BST): 6 pm, Saturday, July 15, 2023

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 7 pm, Saturday, July 15, 2023

India Standard Time (IST): 10:30 pm, Saturday, July 15, 2023

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 1 am, Sunday, July 15, 2023

Japan Standard Time (JST): 2 pm, Sunday, July 16, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 2:30 am, Sunday, July 16, 2023

A quick recap of Am I Actually The Strongest? Episode 2

In the latest episode, Haruto Zenfis is shown witnessing the aftermath of his father's army being defeated by bandits at the empire's borders. While listening to his father recount the details of the attack, Haruto made a firm decision to provide medical treatment to all those who had been injured.

As night fell, Haruto and Flay embarked on a search for the robbers who had assaulted Haruto's father.

When they found the bandits' hideout, they went straight there and engaged them in combat, eventually killing every last one of them. However, when Haruto and Flay left the castle to confront their enemies, Charlotte observed their departure and questioned Flay about it the following day.

Flay responded by stating that his sibling is an exceptionally powerful individual. Charlotte's interest in Haruto grew after Flay shared information about him, prompting her to begin attentively observing his activities and following him.

After observing Haruto for six days, Charlotte departed on a trip with her mother. During Charlotte and her mother's journey, they faced a dangerous situation when they were unexpectedly attacked by a group of merciless bandits.

However, Haruto quickly discovered this as he had established a surveillance barrier around their location. Haruto quickly arrived at the scene, successfully rescuing them. However, when he arrived, he found his mother unconscious. He then led his mother to a safe place with Charlotte.

On the other hand, Charlotte, feeling afraid of Haruto's magical aura, decided to confront him and inquire about whether he considered himself a hero of justice. Haruto, caught off guard and lacking time to contemplate, simply accepted the label.

After successfully defeating all the bandits, Haruto returned home and engaged in a conversation with his father. During their discussion, Haruto subtly hinted that the bandits were, in fact, soldiers from the Empire.

Flay soon brought Haruto's mother and sister along. Upon catching sight of Haruto, Charlotte immediately embraced him, bringing an end to their hesitant relationship, as depicted in episode 1.

What to expect from Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 3?

As seen in the most recent episode, now that Charlotte is closer to Haruto, fans will witness in Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 3 that Charlotte will assist Haruto in locating Ancient Magic Books. In addition, Haruto will read the old magic books as soon as he finds them.

As a result of this, Haruto in Am I Actually The Strongest? Episode 3 will link his streaming account from his previous life to his current one so he can show his sister anime. As a result, Charlotte will watch anime and will do something completely new.

