Anime cosplayer opens up about their embarrassing encounter with JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fan

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fandom is one with a good reputation, being generally liked and appreciated by most anime fans. While there are some individuals within said fandom that tend to ruin the reputations of others, most within are sensible, well-adjusted individuals who don’t make their entire lives about the series.
Unfortunately, it seems that one cosplayer had an unfortunate run-in with these aforementioned outliers of the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fandom. The situation that followed, as well as the reactions of social media users to the story itself, has created a whirlwind of debate, controversy, and opposing viewpoints in the general anime and manga community.
Cosplayer’s attempt at conversation goes awry thanks to JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fan’s obsession with memes
Fan reactions
The tweet, which started the debate, saw a cosplayer dressed up as Power from Chainsaw Man share a story about an interaction they had with a JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fan. The interaction came during their time as an employee at McDonald’s, and happened right as the cosplayer was ending their shift.
They shared that they were a fan of JoJo’s at the time, having a themed backpack for the series sporting several characters on it. This prompted the outlier fan to approach them, asking if they liked the series. The cosplayer confirmed this, sharing that their favorite part was the second since they expected a normal conversation to start.
Unfortunately, the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fan took things a bit too far when they began doing the Dio pose in the middle of the crowded restaurant. They even did a riff on the “but it was I, Dio” meme focused on how the cosplayer thought the fan would ask them their favorite part. The cosplayer then shared how embarrassed they were, even just by being associated with the interaction.
The video ended as the cosplayer shared that the situation was so awkward, all they could do was say “yeah” before grabbing their food and leaving the restaurant. Both the interviewer and the cosplayer’s friend, dressed seemingly as Kobeni from Chainsaw Man, were visibly and audibly embarrassed just by the nature of hearing the story.
The original tweet with the video, coming from Twitter user @King_Sukunaaa (King Sukuna), saw the poster throw shade at the cosplayer for judging. King Sukuna added that the cosplayer was dressed up as an anime character in public, adding that neither is a particular problem. King Sukuna’s main focus seemed to be on the cosplayer and those in the video for judging the other party.
This prompted an outcry of responses from various anime fans, both those who enjoy JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and those who don’t. Generally speaking, many users disagree with King Sukuna’s interpretation and comments, blaming the JoJo’s fan for behaving in such a manner in public.
Unfortunately, this interaction serves as a perfect example of why some JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fans are so heavily disliked by their own fandom and the general anime community. Many seem to take their obsession with the series too far, creating uncomfortable and awkward, but most importantly avoidable, situations such as this one.
