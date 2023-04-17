Anime cosplayer opens up about their embarrassing encounter with JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fan

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fandom is one with a good reputation, being generally liked and appreciated by most anime fans. While there are some individuals within said fandom that tend to ruin the reputations of others, most within are sensible, well-adjusted individuals who don’t make their entire lives about the series.

Unfortunately, it seems that one cosplayer had an unfortunate run-in with these aforementioned outliers of the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fandom. The situation that followed, as well as the reactions of social media users to the story itself, has created a whirlwind of debate, controversy, and opposing viewpoints in the general anime and manga community.

Cosplayer’s attempt at conversation goes awry thanks to JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fan’s obsession with memes

Fan reactions

The tweet, which started the debate, saw a cosplayer dressed up as Power from Chainsaw Man share a story about an interaction they had with a JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fan. The interaction came during their time as an employee at McDonald’s, and happened right as the cosplayer was ending their shift.

𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐮𝐤𝐮𝐧𝐚 ☢ @King_Sukunaaa She is dressed as an anime character in public ... neither is a problem IMO but the fact that's she's judging smh She is dressed as an anime character in public ... neither is a problem IMO but the fact that's she's judging smh https://t.co/kHkw9UHZ3s

They shared that they were a fan of JoJo’s at the time, having a themed backpack for the series sporting several characters on it. This prompted the outlier fan to approach them, asking if they liked the series. The cosplayer confirmed this, sharing that their favorite part was the second since they expected a normal conversation to start.

Unfortunately, the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fan took things a bit too far when they began doing the Dio pose in the middle of the crowded restaurant. They even did a riff on the “but it was I, Dio” meme focused on how the cosplayer thought the fan would ask them their favorite part. The cosplayer then shared how embarrassed they were, even just by being associated with the interaction.

The video ended as the cosplayer shared that the situation was so awkward, all they could do was say “yeah” before grabbing their food and leaving the restaurant. Both the interviewer and the cosplayer’s friend, dressed seemingly as Kobeni from Chainsaw Man, were visibly and audibly embarrassed just by the nature of hearing the story.

Sanji’s Left Nut @Sanji_nut she totally has no right to feel embarrassed about someone jojo posing in a public space talking to her 🤬 @King_Sukunaaa She’s dressed as an anime character in an anime conventionshe totally has no right to feel embarrassed about someone jojo posing in a public space talking to her 🤬 @King_Sukunaaa She’s dressed as an anime character in an anime convention 😱 she totally has no right to feel embarrassed about someone jojo posing in a public space talking to her 🤬

Aidan @FaceMyFearz



She's cosplaying at a convention these are two different things lol. @King_Sukunaaa Homie Jojo posed in a middle of a Mcdonalds and was acting cringe.She's cosplaying at a convention these are two different things lol. @King_Sukunaaa Homie Jojo posed in a middle of a Mcdonalds and was acting cringe.She's cosplaying at a convention these are two different things lol.

Jay D. Cartere @JayCartere



Bro came to scare the hoes @King_Sukunaaa Doing a JoJo pose in McDonald’s because a random stranger has a JoJo backpack is peak cringeBro came to scare the hoes @King_Sukunaaa Doing a JoJo pose in McDonald’s because a random stranger has a JoJo backpack is peak cringeBro came to scare the hoes https://t.co/M3Z9oTA5Gp

Jaw @Aidans57367081 @King_Sukunaaa nah bruh she in the right. there’s a time and place for those things she’s literally at a con just talking meanwhile the guy in her story started putting on a whole show pretending to be dio at a mcdonald’s @King_Sukunaaa nah bruh she in the right. there’s a time and place for those things she’s literally at a con just talking meanwhile the guy in her story started putting on a whole show pretending to be dio at a mcdonald’s

Kais kev @kev_kais Bro did a jojo pose in the middle of a crowded mcdonald and said one of the cringiest line out of nowhere and y’all want her to join him or sum ? @King_Sukunaaa There is no way y’all saying she the one tweakingBro did a jojo pose in the middle of a crowded mcdonald and said one of the cringiest line out of nowhere and y’all want her to join him or sum ? @King_Sukunaaa There is no way y’all saying she the one tweaking😭 Bro did a jojo pose in the middle of a crowded mcdonald and said one of the cringiest line out of nowhere and y’all want her to join him or sum ?😭

Frog Prince @wooser0 @King_Sukunaaa Naw, that’s hells cringe in a normal social interaction compared to her cosplaying at an anime event. @King_Sukunaaa Naw, that’s hells cringe in a normal social interaction compared to her cosplaying at an anime event.

PumpedUpNick @pumpedup_nick @King_Sukunaaa @Everything_OPM It’s a con. You can see her badge and other people in the background wearing costumes. @King_Sukunaaa @Everything_OPM It’s a con. You can see her badge and other people in the background wearing costumes.

moho💀 @whiteb155 @King_Sukunaaa @itsxyami Some ppl dont like that type of attention like its cool if ur like yo thats a nice backpack or wtv and go on with ur day but in a crowded mcdonalds while bro is getting food is not the time @King_Sukunaaa @itsxyami Some ppl dont like that type of attention like its cool if ur like yo thats a nice backpack or wtv and go on with ur day but in a crowded mcdonalds while bro is getting food is not the time

charlie @SsbCharlie @King_Sukunaaa That woulda been funny as hell to see in person @King_Sukunaaa That woulda been funny as hell to see in person

The original tweet with the video, coming from Twitter user @King_Sukunaaa (King Sukuna), saw the poster throw shade at the cosplayer for judging. King Sukuna added that the cosplayer was dressed up as an anime character in public, adding that neither is a particular problem. King Sukuna’s main focus seemed to be on the cosplayer and those in the video for judging the other party.

This prompted an outcry of responses from various anime fans, both those who enjoy JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and those who don’t. Generally speaking, many users disagree with King Sukuna’s interpretation and comments, blaming the JoJo’s fan for behaving in such a manner in public.

Unfortunately, this interaction serves as a perfect example of why some JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fans are so heavily disliked by their own fandom and the general anime community. Many seem to take their obsession with the series too far, creating uncomfortable and awkward, but most importantly avoidable, situations such as this one.

