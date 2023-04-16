Chainsaw Man chapter 127: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 127 is set to be released on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 12 AM JST. Despite the imminent danger Asa Mitaka finds herself in, fans’ biggest concern is the identity of the person who gave Denji their blood in the previous issue. Fans, unsurprisingly, are hoping for an answer in the next issue, which many expect to receive.

Unfortunately, fans have no way of knowing for sure with no verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 127 at the time of this article’s writing. What fans do at least have is confirmed release information for the issue, which is set to be released in a matter of days rather than weeks.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest release information for Chainsaw Man chapter 127, as well as speculates on what to expect from it.

Chainsaw Man chapter 127 unlikely to reveal mystery character’s identity, but should see Denji rescue Asa

Release date and time, where to read

Chainsaw Man chapter 127 is set to be released on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 12 AM JST. For most international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. A select few international audiences will instead see the issue released in the extremely early morning hours of Wednesday, April 19, 2023, like Japanese readers.

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two are free services that grant readers access to the first and latest three issues of a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Chainsaw Man chapter 127 is set to be released at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 AM, Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11 AM, Tuesday, April 18, 2023

British Summer Time: 4 PM, Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 5 PM, Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM, Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 PM, Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 AM, Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 AM, Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Chapter 126 recap

Chainsaw Man chapter 126 began with Denji fighting the Falling Devil, with the two seemingly evenly matched at times. However, the Falling Devil eventually proved her superiority by using her mental attack on Denji, showing him images of Power and Aki Hayakawa and how they were just before their deaths.

In response, Denji cut up his own brain in order to stop the mental attack, then began eating the Falling Devil for an attack. After allowing herself to be eaten, she bursts out of Denji’s stomach, splitting him in two before departing. Denji’s consciousness was beginning to fade when he was suddenly approached by an unknown and unseen individual who gave him their blood.

As they gave Denji their blood, they told him that they needed him to keep on fighting, calling him Chainsaw Man here rather than Denji. As the issue came to a close, the Falling Devil tracked down Asa Mitaka and charged at her.

What to expect (speculative)

Unfortunately, Chainsaw Man chapter 127 will likely not reveal who the mystery individual from the previous chapter is. Author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s modus operandi as a writer is one of mystery, suspense, and not giving an answer till is absolutely necessary. The fact that the impostor Chainsaw Man still hasn’t been revealed is a testament to this.

As such, the next issue will likely instead show Denji back up and running and ready to fight the Falling Devil again by its end. In the meantime, a focus will likely be given to Asa, who should come under attack from the Falling Devil’s mental offensive yet again. This is essentially a given, considering that making Asa “fall” is the final ingredient for the final dish.

Thankfully, Chainsaw Man chapter 127 should show Denji appearing and attacking the Falling Devil before Asa fully falls. While this will also likely require some fight on Asa’s part against the mental attack as well, it’s unlikely that fans will see her become a part of the Falling Devil’s culinary creations.

