Who gave blood to Denji in Chainsaw Man chapter 126? Mystery character's identity, explored

Chainsaw Man chapter 126 was released on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, bringing with it an exciting and important issue for the smash-hit manga series. In it, fans saw Denji’s fight against the Falling Devil begin in earnest, with the two engaging in a brief stalemate before the Falling Devil was able to get the upper hand.

Fans further saw Denji seemingly out of commission, his body torn in two and his consciousness clearly fading in Chainsaw Man chapter 126. However, an unknown individual then approached him, feeding him their blood and telling him that they “still need [him] to fight.” Unfortunately, fans didn’t discover who this was by the time the issue ended.

Unsurprisingly, fans have now begun debating who this mystery character could possibly be. While some are convinced that it’s Yoshida beyond a shadow of a doubt, there are some interesting clues that suggest otherwise. Follow along as this article explores who the mystery character could be, as well as briefly recaps Chainsaw Man chapter 126’s events.

Chainsaw Man chapter 126 likely introduced a new character in the form of Denji’s mysterious savior

Brief chapter recap

Chainsaw Man chapter 126 began immediately where the previous issue left off, showing Denji and the Falling Devil exchanging blows. The Falling Devil tried to reach a truce with Denji, but this backfired when she revealed Asa Mitaka as her target. However, the Falling Devil blocked Denji’s subsequent attack with just her finger, commanding him to “fall” as she did so.

This caused Denji to see a vision of Power and Aki as they were moments before their respective deaths. He cried out in horror initially before being shown to be floating up into the sky in reality, while the Falling Devil focused on finding Asa. Denji then suddenly attacked her, revealing that he countered her attack by chopping up his brain.

Chainsaw Man chapter 126 then sees Denji eat the Falling Devil, who then bursts out of his stomach and splits his body in two. As she departs, Denji’s consciousness clearly fades. However, he is approached by an unknown individual who feeds him their blood while expressing a desire for him to continue fighting. The issue ended as the Falling Devil found Asa in her last-seen hiding place.

The mystery character’s identity explored

Kyle Anime Scouter @kylescouter

It talks using “Keigo” in Japanese, but Yoshida never talked Denji in that way!!



#ChainsawMan The stranger who gave blood to Denji is not Yoshida.It talks using “Keigo” in Japanese, but Yoshida never talked Denji in that way!! The stranger who gave blood to Denji is not Yoshida.It talks using “Keigo” in Japanese, but Yoshida never talked Denji in that way!!#ChainsawMan https://t.co/7TjlruMMPO

Unsurprisingly, the initial reaction of fans and readers everywhere was that Hirofumi Yoshida is the one who saved Denji. This is supported by Yoshida’s significant role in the second part of the series thus far, as well as his sporting the same style of shoe that the unknown individual was wearing. However, there are some key pieces of evidence that point to this not being Yoshida.

One clue from Chainsaw Man chapter 126 which suggests that the mystery character is not Yoshida is them calling Denji by the name “Chainsaw Man.” While this could be interpreted as Yoshida trying to keep Denji’s identity a secret, there’s clearly no one in earshot of the two when this happens. The two are also somewhat friendly, further suggesting that this isn’t Yoshida.

There’s also the fact that not showing Yoshida’s face is somewhat unnecessary since he’s already been introduced. It simply doesn’t make sense to hide the character’s identity unless they’re a relatively new or brand-new character. Likewise, as one Twitter user pointed out, the Japanese version of the chapter shows Yoshida and the mystery character to speak differently.

Chainsaw Man Unleashed @DenjiUnleashed Some people say it could be Iseumi, which is also very likely.. and others have mentioned Kobeni because of the shoes lol. I'd die if it was her and want it badly, but I doubt that one a lot. Especially since the arm here seems a little more masculine. Some people say it could be Iseumi, which is also very likely.. and others have mentioned Kobeni because of the shoes lol. I'd die if it was her and want it badly, but I doubt that one a lot. Especially since the arm here seems a little more masculine. https://t.co/cciXwqtuPx

As to who the character could be, one popular guess is Haruka Iseumi. As a self-proclaimed Chainsaw Man superfan, it would make sense for Iseumi to want to help his hero out. Likewise, Iseumi was also shown to be following both Asa and Denji very closely in recent issues of Chainsaw Man. As a result, he seems to be the most likely candidate in terms of already introduced characters.

The most popular alternative to this theory currently is that the character is a brand new one, likely to be a Devil Hunter based on their sleeve as seen in the latest issue. Unfortunately, there’s not a ton of evidence for this theory beyond that and the aforementioned points regarding introducing new characters. In any case, fans will hopefully have an answer on who this is sometime soon.

