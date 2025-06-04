10 Anime to watch if you like Dexter

Dexter depicts a forensic blood spatter analyst who happens to be a vigilante mass murderer—an interesting place to draw the line between justice and psychosis. This unusual premise, a moral discussion versus outright violence, has audiences captivated by characters whose normal lives are masked by dark urges. Anime, in its various forms, uses psychological thrillers and morally ambiguous leads to showcase these same corrupted themes, and sometimes with even greater tenacity.

Ad

Whether they are cold-blooded logical monsters from their inner selves or justified murderers, there are a variety of anime series that showcase the chilling complexity that Dexter displays. If you are searching for those same portraits of psychological complexity and internal conflict, here are 10 anime shows to watch if you like Dexter.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the manga. The list is not ranked in any particular order.

Ad

Trending

Texhnolyze, Monster, and 8 other anime to watch if you like Dexter

1) Texhnolyze

Texhnolyze (Image via Madhouse)

Texhnolyze tracks Ichise, a pit fighter in the devastated city of Lux who has lost his limbs and is plunged into a shadowy conflict between the factions that control what is left of civilization. Ichise speaks very rarely and does not rely on words, opting instead for action, and displays a distinct, quiet calculation that mirrors Dexter's emotional detachment.

Ad

While Dexter carries out his work in the bright Miami landscape, Ichise is navigating an industrial underworld where death is an everyday occurrence and ethics are optional. Both stories deliver a gut punch to hope and put their protagonists in the roles of survival, where, to survive, it means embracing the monster. Texhnolyze is one of the anime to watch if you enjoy Dexter.

2) Monster

Monster (Image via Madhouse)

Dr. Kenzo Tenma is a brilliant neurosurgeon whose life takes a dark turn when he saves the life of a young boy who turns into a ruthless murderer. Similar to Dexter, Tenma is a man trapped between his conscience and the necessity to take a life that endangers many more.

Ad

As the chase unfolds, Tenma's personal conflict is every bit as engaging as the pursuit itself. He's no traditional hero, but he's motivated by his own strict code of morality. Monster is among the anime to see if you enjoy Dexter.

3) 91 Days

91 Days (Image via Shuka)

91 Days follows the story of Angelo Lagusa, a young man who becomes part of the mafia under a new identity so that he can exact revenge on the men who destroyed his family. Angelo is cold, calm, and driven in a way that he never lets his emotions drive him to do anything irrational. Every action of his is within the confines of a larger plan; every motion is a small part of something larger.

Ad

Similar to Dexter, Angelo lives behind a mask, maneuvering in a world filled with blood, lies, and duality. He kills, but he does so with rational thought, ambition, and precautions. If you enjoy stories of dark vengeance with clinical and cold-blooded excess, 91 Days is definitely for you.

4) Psycho-Pass

Psycho-Pass (Image via Production I.G)

Psycho-Pass is set in the future, where an advanced system monitors people's mental states to predict future criminal behavior. Akane Tsunemori is a freshly recruited officer within the division of the Public Safety Bureau, tasked with arresting and executing criminals. She gradually comes to grips with the increasingly shocking truth about how far the system goes to ensure natural social order rules over criminal behavior.

Ad

She is partnered with Enforcers, who are latent criminals morally justified to execute the new rules of justice in ways only they choose. This series tackles the burning questions of morality, punishment, and control. If the internal conflict and secret violence in Dexter amazed you, this cerebral crime thriller is a perfect follow-up.

5) Death Note

Death Note (Image via Madhouse)

Light Yagami is a model student with a genius-level brain and a calm attitude—but behind the scenes, he is playing judge, jury, and executioner every day with a notebook that can kill anyone whose name is written in it. Much like Dexter, he operates under a strict set of rules, punishing only those that he believes are criminals, while fostering a perfect public persona.

Ad

He is organized and calculating and emotionally detached, especially once the burden of power begins to alter his sense of morality. His obsession and the complexity of the life he leads ultimately make Death Note one of the anime to watch if you like Dexter.

6) Paranoia Agent

Paranoia Agent (Image via Madhouse)

Paranoia Agent depicts violent incidents occurring in Tokyo, which have all been committed by an unknown boy on roller blades. As the investigation unfolds, every victim appears to gain a strange sense of calm once attacked—suggesting that the victims' trauma may be more lethal than the boy at this point.

Ad

The show grapples with warped minds, suppressed guilt, and the social necessity of distancing reality. Like Dexter, the show depicts disturbed people on the surface hiding behind a series of masks that lead audiences to question what a criminal is.

7) ⁠Ergo Proxy

Ergo Proxy (Image via Manglobe)

Re-l Mayer, the protagonist of Ergo Proxy, is an investigator in a dystopian future where emotions are repressed and crimes are buried within red tape. She is cold and intellectual, desperately driven by curiosity and the thirst for truth. As she pursues the truth in her cases, she often falls into conspiracies that endanger her life. Her detective partner, Vincent Law, has terrifying secrets of his own and unknowingly causes Re-l Mayer to confront crucial issues of identity, morality, and justice.

Ad

Ergo Proxy unfolds psychological conflict and moral vagueness step by step, similar to Dexter's internal conflicts. The bleakness of the world, coupled with a cerebral and engaged tone, makes the danger feel personal.

8) Another

Another (Image via P.A. Works)

Another follows Kouichi Sakakibara, a quiet transfer student who becomes involved in a series of grotesque, indefinite deaths connected to a cursed classroom. The anime doesn't only rely on gore—it capitalizes on tension, isolation, and the creeping sense that anyone could die next.

Ad

It shares an interesting relationship with the horror genre in a similar way to Dexter, in the sense that death is always there as a looming shadow, forcing each character to live a duality and fear for their own lives and innocence. Kouichi’s cool, observant demeanor while surrounded by chaotic situations contrasts beautifully with the silent, detached way fans of Dexter find intriguing.

9) Terror in Resonance

Terror in Resonance (Image via MAPPA)

Terror in Resonance is about two teenage boys—called only Nine and Twelve—who conduct methodical attacks throughout Tokyo while remaining hidden under false names. They are silent, collected, and alarmingly direct; they share a history that drives them to violent acts. They are not typical terrorists; their motivations are anything but chaotic.

Ad

Similar to Dexter, the series makes you wonder whether the leads are antagonists or are new dialects of other actions. Every choice they make is intentional, which would suggest there is surgical precision in their actions.

10) Parasyte: The Maxim

Parasyte (Image via Madhouse)

Parasyte: The Maxim revolves around a timid high schooler named Shinichi Izumi, who becomes the host of a sentient alien parasite named Migi. Unlike many of its fellow parasites, Migi doesn't take possession of Shinichi's brain, but rather, they form an uneasy partnership.

Ad

Shinichi balances his humanity with his growing detachment while simultaneously continuing to exhibit chilling calmness during violent scenarios. Themes such as the slow destruction of empathy, latent monstrosity, and the constant battle to maintain some themes of morality all pair well with Dexter's psychological suspense.

Final thoughts

Dexter is all about psychological suspense, moral complexity, and subtle violence—and so is much of the anime listed above. From the calculating coldness of Light Yagami in Death Note to the affectless survivor Ichise in Texhnolyze and the tortured moral code of Dr. Tenma in Monster, every protagonist embodies a different nuance of inner turmoil.

Ad

Anime like Ergo Proxy, 91 Days, and Parasyte: The Maxim are able to motivate their characters to question what it even means to be human.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mudassir Kamran Mudassir is an anime writer at Sportskeeda with 2.5 years of professional experience reporting on various developments in the industry. A data science enthusiast, Mudassir is currently pursuing a BCA, although his passion for anime and desire to connect with fellow fans pushed him to his current role. Mudassir's interest in anime and manga was piqued by the iconic Death Note series, with its intriguing premise and captivating characters prompting him to explore the genre and eventually write about the rich narratives and themes they had to offer.



Mudassir feels deeply connected with the works of mangakas Isayama sensei, Oda sensei, and Toriyama sensei, and he respects their creativity, storytelling abilities, and profound impact on millions of fans worldwide.



Mudassir ensures accuracy in his reportage by researching thoroughly, staying updated with Reddit forums and official sources, and citing transparently. Furthermore, he upholds privacy, avoids misinformation, and maintains objectivity while covering anime news.



When he is not watching anime or writing, Mudassir likes to read non-fiction and play games, as well as spend time outdoors and explore new places. Know More