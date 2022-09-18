Ao Ashi episode 23: Esperion's unwavering defence helps Ashito to push forward

Ao Ashi Episode 23 was a captivating watch for all football fans, as it helped bring forth the essence of teamwork players put in a real match. Players were shown communicating, as each one of them took their time to put aside their differences and work together for the team. None of these actions felt forced and felt as realistic as they could be.

Unlike previous episodes, which were heavily focused on either team's tactics, Ao Ashi Episode 23's events kept the audience interested in what was going on. Much of the episode focused on the characters' willingness to communicate and trust one another.

Ao Ashi episode 23 saw Togashi, Takeshima, and Kuroda team up to form the perfect defensive unit

Kuroda willing to play even after getting injured (Image via Production I.G)

Ao Ashi episode 23 started off with Coach Nozomi being called up by Fukuda while the team was worried about Kuroda. Asari tried to talk to Togashi and Takeshima about their defensive errors when Coach Nozomi came in and gave his opinion. According to him, while Togashi and Takeshima lacked defensive cohesiveness, they were both the best all-round defenders on the team.

This is when Kuroda came in and expressed his desire to play while dropping back to provide cover for Togashi and Takeshima. Coach Nozomi agreed, and then instructed both Togashi and Takeshima on how to communicate with one another in order to make decisions on the field. During this, we get a flashback in which Fukuda asks Nozomi to coach the players more.

Ashito and Coach Fukufa talking to each other (Image via Production I.G)

As the players walked out of the dressing room, Fukuda had a word with Ashito. He advised him to stop trying to put himself in a position to score. Ashito's subconscious desire to score goals was leading to a slowdown in their defensive unit. Musashino was able to score his second goal due to Ashito's persistence to move forward as well.

While Ashito was able to instruct Ohtomo, Tachibana, and Kuroda, he must now focus on expanding his territory in order to move other players in accordance with his vision. Coach Fukuda not only wanted Ashito to follow what he would instruct but also go beyond his own expectations.

As Ashito headed back to the pitch, he asked Hana for some words of encouragement, which were duly delivered.

Hana giving Ashito some words of encouragement (Image via Production I.G)

The match resumed as Musashino could feel a change in the Esperion players. On the defensive, Togashi and Takeshima started working together as they decided on who would charge the opposition and who would stay back. Along with this, they received cover from Kuroda as well, making the defense impenetrable.

After a Musashino player was injured, the game was stopped, during which Togashi, Takeshima, and Kuroda came together to express how they felt about one another. Fans witnessed how their resentment towards each other vanished as they started trusting each other.

The moment the game resumed, Kaneda charged towards the goal with the ball at his feet. While Togashi and Takeshima held him between them, Ashito cleared the ball away.

In football, if a team allows a player from the opposition to receive treatment at their own expense, the opponent cannot go after the ball that is being returned. When Kaneda went against the rules and later showed dissent to the referee, he was shown a yellow card.

Kaneda shown the yellow card (Image via Production I.G)

The game resumed again as Musashino decided to fall back. To counter it, Esperion pushed both of their full-backs up the pitch. Ashito made use of outstanding vision to create stagnation within the opposition defense, helping Asari assist Ohtomo to score a goal, thus leveling the game.

Final Thoughts on Ao Ashi episode 23

Ao Ashi episode 23 titled Do Your Best. Don't Lose. Fight to Your Limits showcased the unwavering will of the players as they were willing to work together to defeat the opposition. Togashi, Takeshima, and Kuroda were at odds since sixth grade itself, so seeing them now work together has been a pleasure.

By making use of his vision, Ashito has been able to put on a display as well. Now that the defense is much more efficient, Ashito can push forward in attack, possibly scoring a goal and more. While he hasn't registered any assists in this game yet, he was a vital figure for both of Esperion's goals in the game.

The next episode will be the season finale for Ao Ashi season 1, and it should not be missed.

Ao Ashi episode 24 titled From Now will air on September 24, 2022.

