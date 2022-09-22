Ao Ashi Episode 24: Release date, time, and what to expect

Ao Ashi fans have their eyes set on the season finale’s release, as it will give them the conclusion to the match between Tokyo City Esperion Youth B Team and Tokyo Musashino Youth FC. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the match's result as Ashito’s performance in the game could shape his entire career.

Coach Fukuda is aware of Ashito’s wide vision, and thus wants him in the A team. Subsequently, he has made Ashito aware of it, even giving him suggestions on how to become a better full-back. The good thing for Ashito is that he has been able to be involved in both of Esperion’s goals, albeit not via a goal or an assist.

When will Ao Ashi episode 24 be released?

Ashito making use of his vision (Image via Production I.G)

Ao Ashi episode 24, titled From Now, will be released on September 24, 2022, at 6:25 pm JST. The release date and time for the same will vary according to different time zones.

Ao Ashi Season 1 is set to have a total of 24 episodes, meaning that the upcoming episode will be the season finale of Ao Ashi. The episode will be available on Hulu, Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime, Netflix Japan, Docomo, Gyao, and Disney+.

The corresponding timings for different time zones across the world are as follows:

Pacific Daylight Time - 2:25 am PDT

Central Daylight Time - 4:25 am CDT

Eastern Daylight Time - 5:25 am EDT

British Standard Time - 10:25 am BST

Indian Standard Time - 2:55 pm IST

Central European Summer Time - 11:25 am CEST

Australian Central Daylight Time - 6:55 pm ACDT

Philippines Time - 5:25 am PHT

What to expect from Ao Ashi episode 24?

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks AO ASHI ANIME

Final Episode Preview

Broadcast date: Sept-24

AO ASHI ANIME Final Episode Preview Broadcast date: Sept-24https://t.co/Goi2ipcIUt

Ao Ashi episode 24, titled From Now, will see the end of the match between Tokyo City Esperion Youth B and Tokyo Musashino Youth FC. The match has become much more intense as Esperion is on the verge of a comeback, with Ohtomo leveling the score.

Musashino has already been rattled by Esperion’s change in tactics and flow of the game, thus they may have lost a lot of morale. Meanwhile, Esperion has gained all the momentum and could score their third goal to win the game. The question is, will Ashito be able to get on the scorecard?

What happened last time?

Togashi trying to stop Kaneda (Image via Production I.G)

Ao Ashi episode 23, titled Do Your Best. Don't Lose. Fight to Your Limits., showed us the emergence of a new defensive unit for Esperion. Even after Kuroda injured himself, he was willing to play and provide cover for the centre-backs as a defensive midfielder. Thus, Togashi and Takeshima partnered up to stop Musashino’s attacks by communicating who will charge the opposing players and who will stay as cover.

During half-time, Coach Fukuda advised Ashito not to try and make all the plays an opportunity for him to score a goal. This led to stagnation in the back line, which caused Musashino’s second goal. Thus Ashito decided to go forward only after he took care of the stagnation.

Asari receiving instructions from Coach Nozomi (Image via Production I.G)

Now that Kuroda was supporting Togashi and Takeshima in the backline, both Ashito and Asari pushed forward. Ashito made use of his wide vision to envision a path for Asari to set up an assist for Ohtomo to level the score at 2-2.

Don't miss out on episode 24 of Ao Ashi, dropping on September 24, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far