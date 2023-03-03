Arifureta Season 3: Release date prediction, what to expect and more

Arifureta is all set to return for a new season after the conclusion of season 2 on March 31, 2022. While the isekai anime's reception was initially mixed, the show's success this season has led to calls for another season.

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest is based on the eponymous light novel series written by Ryo Shirakome and illustrated by Takayaki. It is an isekai harem series that follows the adventures of the protagonist Hajime Nagumo as he and his classmates are transported into a new fantasy world where everyone except him gets a powerful magical ability.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Arifureta anime.

Everything we know about Arifureta Season 3 so far

Although the anime has been greenlit, much to the excitement of the fandom, unfortunately, we still do not have any official announcement regarding the release of the third season of Arifureta.

Most fans expect the season to premiere sometime in late 2023 or early 2024. In any case, we must still hold our breath for confirmation from the studio and the creators. Despite the release of a key visual the show has not yet begun filming.

What to expect in Season 3?

Directed by Jun Kamiya and written by Kazuyuki Fudeyasu, Arifureta was first released on July 8, 2019. The anime currently has two seasons. The last season had 12 episodes which ended with Hajime’s group splitting into two. Hajime just wants everyone to be able to return to the original world, but the notion is countered by Kouki who insists that they should stay behind and fight.

Previously, they were also successful in injecting Kouri’s soul into Noit’s body in order to lend her more combat abilities, while the original body is safe and preserved back in Japan.

The next season will feature the brand new destination of the Haltina Labyrinth, as it is featured in the PV teaser. We also saw one part of the spilt group which included Kouki and Shizuku walking towards the said Labyrinth in the final scene of episode 12.

Johan Ehrendahl @JohanEhrendahl I always thought that the Doner in Arifureta anime sounded way too weak for an OP Revolver. So I did this quick edit.



I have yet to watch S2, I do wonder if the weapon sound still sound weak. (Though they did address this issue on the last ep of S1) I always thought that the Doner in Arifureta anime sounded way too weak for an OP Revolver. So I did this quick edit.I have yet to watch S2, I do wonder if the weapon sound still sound weak. (Though they did address this issue on the last ep of S1) https://t.co/75WSNJzaud

The series features some very popular seiyuus of the industry whose previous works include popular anime shows like Food Wars, Strike the Blood, Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid, and more.

The main characters with their respective voice actors are as follows:

Hajime Nagumo: Toshinari Fukamachi

Yue: Yūki Kuwahara

Shea Haulia: Minami Takahashi[

Tio Klarus: Yōko Hikasa

Kaori Shirasaki: Saori Ōnishi

Shizuku Yaegashi: Yumiri Hanamori

Here is how the series Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest is summarized in Comic Natalie:

"Hajime Nagumo and his high school class are suddenly summoned to a fantastical land as heroes. But while most of his classmates have powerful stats and abilities, Hajime does not. Underappreciated and unprepared, he tumbles into the depths of a monster-infested dungeon where voracity and sacrifice are his only options. To thrive in this savage world, he’ll have no choice but to welcome the abyss."

Stay tuned for more updates on Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest, and other popular anime shows like Tokyo Revengers, Chainsaw Man, Blue Lock, Jujutsu Kaisen, and more.

Poll : 0 votes