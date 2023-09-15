As the Gods Will manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

Considered one of the most brutal and horrifying manga series of all time, As the Gods Will manga has captivated several manga enthusiasts with its thought-provoking premise. Penned by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and illustrated by Akeji Fujimura, the narrative of As the Gods Will plays with the "death game" theme and introduces a fascinating plotline.

Following its incredible success, As the Gods Will manga has also inspired a live-action movie, much to the delight of its fans. Notably, the manga series in question is divided into two parts. Considering its immense popularity, many new readers want to know how to read the manga series from authentic sources.

As the Gods Will manga series is comprised of two parts, and deals with the theme of survival

Where to read

As mentioned previously, As the Gods Will is a fascinating horror manga dealing with the theme of survival. Interested readers may like to know that there are two parts to this manga series. Considering the unavailability of the manga's first part in English, readers may have to resort to various unofficial websites to read the chapters.

However, all 21 volumes of the second part (As the Gods Will: The Second Series), can be purchased from various digital sources, including Amazon. Notably, all five volumes of the first part of As The Gods Will manga are available for purchase from Amazon, albeit in the Spanish version.

A volume cover of the manga (Image via Kodansha)

The original manga series by Muneyuki Kaneshiro (author) and Akeji Fujimura (illustrator) was serialized in Bessatsu Shonen Magazine under Kodansha's publication from 2011 to 2012. Notably, 21 individual chapters of As the Gods Will manga were collected into five tankobon volumes.

Following the events of the first part, a sequel manga series titled As the Gods Will: The Second Part began its serialization in the 7th issue of the Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2023 and continued till 2016. The manga's second part was published in English by Crunchyroll, and later on, Kodansha USA acquired the rights and released the e-book version of the manga.

What to expect in As the Gods Will manga?

As the Gods Will (Image via Kodansha)

As the Gods Will manga plays with the concept of a survival game where the characters are constantly forced to go through various life-threatening challenges. The manga is known for its cruelty, its gore, and its bizarreness of the events. The riveting narrative is embedded with gruesomeness and keeps the readers engaged.

A short synopsis provided by MyAnimeList reads,

"Shun Takahata finds his daily life boring and uneventful - that is, until his teacher's head explodes. Out of the remains of the corpse comes forth a Daruma doll, making the beginning of a sadistic game. All who move when the Daruma is looking will be killed, and the winner is the one who push the button on the Daruma's back."

It continues,

"Shun manages to remain calm through the slaughter of his classmates and become the sole victor in his class. But upon the game's completion, he finds that he is still locked inside the school, and is forced to play through another hellish event. Who exactly is concoting these mysterious games, and is there any end in sight? Shun gives his all to find other survivors and work together to survive the Daruma's mysterious tests."

Faces of As the Gods Will

As the Gods Will manga series has garnered much appreciation for its interesting narrative and execution. Although the manga deals with a common theme of survival games, Muneyuki Kaneshiro has penned a compelling plot to keep the readers on the edge of their seats.

Notably, a live-action movie based on the manga's first arc was released on November 15, 2014, in Japan. Many renowned actors, such as Sota Fukushi, Hirona Yamazaki, Ryunosuke Kamiki, and others have graced the screen. Takashi Milke directed this fantastic live-action adaptation.

