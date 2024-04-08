As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill episode 2 is set to be released on Sunday, April 14, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. The anime will be broadcast in Japan on TBS and its affiliate networks. Following that, the anime will released on multiple streaming platforms locally, and Crunchyroll internationally

The previous episode introduced fans to the anime's premise. Following his death in the real world, Ars Louvent was reincarnated in the continent of Summerforth as the son of Raven Louvent, the lord of Lamberg. Unbeknownst to others, Ars possessed an Appraisal skill, using which he could identify one's potential and what they could be best at.

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill episode 2 release date and time

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill episode 2 will be released on Sunday, April 14, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. According to the preview for the next episode, the upcoming episode will be titled Above and Below.

That said, fans must note that considering how the episode will be released worldwide simultaneously, it will become available in some countries much later.

The second episode of As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill anime will be released at the following times worldwide:

Time Zones Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7:30 AM Sunday April 14 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 AM Sunday April 14 British Summer Time 3:30 PM Sunday April 14 Central European Summer Time 4:30 PM Sunday April 14 Indian Standard Time 8:00 PM Sunday April 14 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 PM Sunday April 14 Japanese Standard Time 11:30 PM Sunday April 14 Australia Central Standard Time 12 AM Monday April 15

Where to watch As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill episode 2?

Raven Louvent as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Mother)

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill episode 2 will first be broadcast in Japan on TBS and its affiliate networks. Following that, the anime will release its episode on BS NTV and AT-X at a later date. The anime will also be available to stream in Japan on d Anime Store, U-Next, and other streaming services.

As for international streaming, As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill episode 2 will be available to stream online on Crunchyroll. As for countries in Asia, the anime will release its episodes on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill episode 1 Recap

Ars Louvent and Rietz Muses as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Mother)

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill episode 1, titled Reincarnation and Appraisal, revealed Ars Louvent's Appraisal power. He used the same to identify a Malkan named Rietz Muses to have potential similar to Oda Nobunaga, a powerful daimyō in Japan in the 16th century. Given his potential, irrespective of his position in society, Ars tried to make him his retainer.

Nevertheless, this task wasn't easy as the discrimination against Malkans was too strong. Hence, Ars' father Raven tested Rietz himself. Fortunately, the Malkan passed the test and was hired as a soldier and servant at the Louvent household.

What to expect from As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill episode 2?

Charlotte Reis as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Mother)

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill episode 2, titled Above and Below, will see Ars and Rietz together looking for more members to become part of Ars' entourage in the future. Ars was certain that he would need the best of the best to keep Lamberg safe in the future Thus, he started on a mission to find good recruits to join him.

The upcoming episode will see Ars and Rietz locating Charlotte Reis. Hence, the episode might also include an incident that could help Ars convince Charlotte to join him.

