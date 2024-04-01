As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill episode 1 is set to be released on Sunday, April 7, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. The anime will first air on TBS and its affiliate networks in Japan. This will be followed by multiple streaming platforms that will release the anime locally, and Crunchyroll, which will release it internationally.

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World is a Japanese light novel series written by Miraijin A and illustrated by Jimmy. It has released five volumes with a manga adaptation by Natsumi Inoue. With 14 manga volumes released, Studio Mother picked up the series for an anime adaptation.

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill episode 1 release date and time

Ars Louvent as seen in As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill anime (Image via Studio Mother)

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill episode 1 is set to be released on Sunday, April 7, 2024, at 11:30 PM JST. However, given the difference in time zones globally, the anime will be released on different days and times around the world.

The first episode of As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill will be released at the following times worldwide:

Time Zones Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7:30 AM Sunday April 7 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 AM Sunday April 7 British Summer Time 3:30 PM Sunday April 7 Central European Summer Time 4:30 PM Sunday April 7 Indian Standard Time 8:00 PM Sunday April 7 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 PM Sunday April 7 Japanese Standard Time 11:30 PM Sunday April 7 Australia Central Daylight Time 1 AM Monday April 8

The anime's opening theme song, Blue Days, will be performed by True.

Where to watch As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill episode 1?

Rosell Keisha as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Mother)

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill episode 1 will first air on TBS and its affiliate networks in Japan. Following that, the anime will release its episode on AT-X and BS NTV at a later date. The anime will also be available to stream in Japan on U-Next, d Anime Store, and other streaming services.

As for international streaming, As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill episode 1 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll. Additionally, the series has also been licensed by Medialink, hinting at the anime's premiere on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

What to expect from As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill episode 1?

Charlotte Reiss as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Mother)

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill episode 1 will most likely set the story's premise. As revealed by the anime, the series is set to follow Ars Louvent, heir of a noble family. He was previously a Japanese salaryman who died and was reincarnated in another world.

The protagonist is set to have a unique ability, Appraisal. Using this ability, Ars can determine a person's current strength, the potential they hold, and where their talents rest. Hence, he will use the ability to identify powerful individuals who can help him create the most powerful territory amid an upcoming all-out war.

Rietz Muses as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Mother)

The three characters who will join Ars are Rietz Muses, Charlotte Reiss, and Rosell Keisha. They have unprecedented potential for swordplay, magic, and knowledge. That said, the upcoming episode may see Ars Louvent only recruiting Rietz Muses.

