As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill episode 5 is set to be released on Sunday, May 5, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. The anime will first be broadcast on TBS and its affiliate networks in Japan, following which, it will be released on multiple local and international streaming platforms.

The previous episode saw Ars, Rietz, and Charlotte head together to find two new recruits. During this, Ars happens to find Rosell, a boy with potential for high ingenuity. Thus, similar to the case of Rietz and Charlotte, Ars wished to recruit him. However, before that, he needed to fix his familial issues.

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill episode 5 release date and time

According to the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the anime, As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill episode 5 will be released on Sunday, May 5, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. The episode will be titled The Storm Arrives.

That said, fans must remember that, while the anime will release worldwide simultaneously, it could be delayed depending on the streaming platform available in different parts of the world.

The fifth episode of As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill anime will be released globally at the following times:

Time Zones Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7:30 am Sunday May 5 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 am Sunday May 5

British Summer Time 3:30 pm Sunday May 5

Central European Summer Time 4:30 pm Sunday May 5

Indian Standard Time 8:00 pm Sunday May 5

Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm Sunday May 5

Japanese Standard Time 11:30 pm Sunday May 5

Australia Central Standard Time 12 am Monday May 6



Where to watch As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill episode 5?

Ars Louvent as seen in the anime (Image via studio MOTHER)

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill episode 5 will first be broadcast on TBS and its affiliate networks in Japan. After that, the anime will release its episode on AT-X and BS NTV later. Additionally, the anime will also be available to stream in Japan on U-Next, d Anime Store, and other streaming services.

As for international streaming, As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill episode 5 will be available to watch online on Crunchyroll. In Asia, the anime will release its episodes on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel, although it will not be available in all countries.

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill episode 4 recap

Rosell Kischa as seen in the anime (Image via studio MOTHER)

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill episode 4, titled Where Talent Dwells, saw Ars, Rietz, and Charlotte head to the forest to recruit some new promising hunters into their army. There, Ars met the hunters' brother Rosell, who had potential for high ingenuity. Therefore, Ars wanted to recruit him.

Unfortunately, Rosell had severe anxiety and had a tough time around new people. This was due to his relationship with his father, who believed that his son wasn't good at anything. Hence, Ars helped Rosell make his father understand that he had a high intellect. With that, Rosell joined Ars as his retainer.

What to expect from As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill episode 5?

Lycia Plaid as seen in the anime (Image via studio MOTHER)

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill episode 5, titled The Storm Arrives, will depict the aftermath of Ars recruiting Rosell to join. As Ars rejoices at the speed of his recruitment, he will be faced with a new problem. While the anime has yet to explain the same, the issue in hand could be related to the new character set to be introduced in the next episode, Lycia Plaid.

In addition, the anime episode's preview hinted at a storm. However, it is to be seen if a real storm will hit Lambert or if "storm" is being used to refer to a conflict.

