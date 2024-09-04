  • home icon
ATRI: My Dear Moments episode 9 release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Rohan Jagannath
Modified Sep 04, 2024 15:29 GMT
ATRI: My Dear Moments episode 5 release details (Image via TROYCA)
ATRI: My Dear Moments episode 9 is scheduled to be released on September 8, 2024, at 12 am JST. However, most regions outside of Japan can access the episode on September 7 due to the time zone differences. Fans residing in Japan can watch the series on Tokyo MX, while global audiences can watch the series on Crunchyroll.

The latest episode of the series had major plot twists, and things didn’t go particularly well in Natsuki’s favor. There was a lot of deliberation on whether or not Atri had a heart, and to the protagonist’s dismay, it seems like she is a robot without a heart after all. The anticipation for ATRI: My Dear Moments episode 9 is quite high, and here’s everything you need to know about the episode ahead of its release.

ATRI: My Dear Moments episode 9 release date and time

Atri, as seen in the anime series (Image via TROYCA)
In Japan, ATRI: My Dear Moments episode 9 is slated to release on September 8, 2024, at 12 am. However, fans worldwide will be able to access the episode on September 7, 2024, due to time zone differences.

The exact release time for ATRI: My Dear Moments episode 9, along with the respective time zones, are listed below:

Time Zone

Release Time

Release Day

Release Date

Pacific Standard Time

8 am

Saturday

September 7, 2024

Central Standard Time

10 am

Saturday

September 7, 2024

Eastern Standard Time

11 am

Saturday

September 7, 2024

Greenwich Mean Time

3 pm

Saturday

September 7, 2024

Central European Summer Time

5 pm

Saturday

September 7, 2024

Indian Standard Time

8:30 pm

Saturday

September 7, 2024

Philippine Time

11 pm

Saturday

September 7, 2024

Australia Central Standard Time

12:30 am

Sunday

September 8, 2024

Where to watch ATRI: My Dear Moments episode 9?

BS11, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and Tokyo MX will broadcast the episode on the aforementioned date at 12 am JST. AT-X, however, will broadcast the episode on September 9, 2024, at 9.30 pm JST. These are the local television networks that will broadcast the series in Japan.

Fans residing outside Japan can stream the episode on Crunchyroll. International audiences can watch the English-subtitled version of ATRI: My Dear Moments episode 9. However, interested viewers will have to avail of the platform’s paid services to watch the episode.

Recap of ATRI: My Dear Moments episode 8 in brief

The episode began with Natsuki thinking about his kiss with Atri underwater. He was confused since she was a humanoid robot. However, his friends asked him to be honest with his feelings and tell Atri, and there was a glimmer of hope. Meanwhile, Minamo also realized that having Natsuki’s company was more than enough for her. All she desired was personal growth in his presence.

Natsuki wanted to sleep separately and intended for Atri to experience sadness and happiness to nurture her heart. However, a nightmare woke him up from his slumber, and he was horrified to read Atri’s diary.

He realized that she doesn’t particularly have a heart, and all the responses Atri gave were her using intelligence to gauge and understand the responses that Natsuki would expect from a girl who loves him. Even the kiss wasn’t something that she did instinctively. It was something she did because she learned it through books.

What to expect ATRI: My Dear Moments episode 9?

The upcoming episode will likely focus on Natsuki’s hatred and rage towards Atri. He felt betrayed towards the end of the latest episode. In the upcoming episode, Natsuki will continue treating Atri like a humanoid robot. Now that his relationship with her has been scarred, he will most likely prioritize the town and his fellow survivors’ needs over the humanoid robot.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

