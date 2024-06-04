ATRI: My Dear Moments anime confirms Summer 2024 release date and more with new trailer and visual

On Tuesday, June 4, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for the ATRI: My Dear Moments anime streamed a new promotional video and key visual. The short video revealed that the anime will premiere on July 13, 2024. Along with this information, the staff unveiled details regarding the anime's theme songs.

Produced by TROYCA Studios, ATRI: My Dear Moments anime serves as a television anime adaptation of Aniplex.exe's popular visual novel game of the same name. The visual novel was released for PC in June 2020.

It's also available on other platforms, like Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android. Notably, the Aniplex Online Fest 2023 disclosed several updates regarding the adaptation last year.

ATRI: My Dear Moments anime's trailer confirms the series' July 13, 2024 debut

As mentioned earlier, the official staff for the ATRI: My Dear Moments anime streamed a new trailer on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, to confirm that the series will be released on July 13, 2024, i.e., in Summer 2024. Along with this information, the staff unveiled the broadcast details.

It has been decided that ATRI: My Dear Moments anime will air its episodes every Saturday on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and Tochigi TV, at 24:00 JST, starting July 13, 2024 (effectively Sunday, July 14, 2024, at 12 am JST).

Japanese audiences can also watch the anime on AT-X every Monday from 9:15 PM JST, starting July 15, 2024. Aside from these options, interested fans can stream the show on d Anime Store from July 13, 2024, at 24:30 JST (effectively July 14, 2024, at 12:30 AM JST).

The key visual for the series (Image via TROYCA)

The trailer for the anime delves into the show's plot, featuring the important characters. It also previews the opening theme song, Ano Hikari (That Light), performed by Nogizaka46. On the other hand, 22/7, the renowned idol group sings the ending theme, YES or NO no Aida ni (Between YES and NO).

Moreover, the official website and X account for the romance drama anime unveiled a new key visual drawn by the character designer, Michio Sato. The illustration depicts the main duo, Natsuki and Atri, gathered in front of a school, half-submerged in the sea. Ryuji, Catherine, Minamo, and Ririka appear behind them.

Cast and staff for ATRI: My Dear Moments anime

Natsuki and Atri, as seen in the anime (Image via TROYCA)

ATRI: My Dear Moments anime features a stellar cast and staff. Kensho Ono stars in the series as Ikaruga Natsuki, while Hikaru Akao voices Atri. Yoshimasa Hosoya has joined the cast as Ryuuji, with Yoko Hikasa as Catherine, and Minami Takahashi as Minamo. Anzu Haruno plays Ririka's role.

Makoto Kato directs the anime at TROYCA studios, with Jukki Hanada supervising the scripts. Asuta Konno is credited with the original story, while Moto4 and Yusano have created the original character designs. Michio Sato adapts those designs for animation purposes, while Fuminori Matsumoto composes music for the series.

Based on the original visual novel, the anime follows Ikaruga Natsuki, who returns disillusioned from a big city to his hometown, a countryside half-submerged by the sea. Interestingly, he meets several individuals, who completely change his life.

