Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro manga set to end with 3 more chapters

On June 3, 2024, the manga artist of Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro announced through X that chapter 154 would be the last episode of his most influential manga series.

Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro is a rom-com manga series written and illustrated by manga artist nanashi (774). The series started its serialization in Japanese in November 2017 and began its publication as volumes in English in November 2019. It has also received an anime adaptation, which was followed by a sequel.

Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro announces its last chapter

The tweet made by the manga series' author consisted of the female protagonist, Nagatoro, from the preview of the previous chapter, chapter 151. The description of the tweet stated:

"As announced in the preview, chapter 154 will be the final episode. There's only a little bit left, but I hope you'll stay with me until the end!"

Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro is released every two weeks. With its latest chapter (chapter 151) released on June 3, 2024, the manga is set to air its last chapter in July, even if the author decides to take a week's worth of break to prepare for the finale of his most influential work.

Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro manga series started as a webcomic (as most modern-day manga series do), received serialization through the Magazine Pocket on November 1, 2017, and published its first volume (Japanese) on March 9, 2018.

Fortunately, the manga series has also received a publication in English by Vertical Comics and released its first volume (English) on November 19, 2019. The series has published 19 volumes in Japanese and 16 volumes in English, all of which are available on Amazon.

Nagatoro as seen in the anime (Image via Telecom Animation Film)

The manga series is written and illustrated by author nanashi (Japanese for 774), which is the author's identity in the manga world. Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro is the author's only SFW (safe-for-work) manga series and his most influential work.

It also received an anime adaptation on April 11, 2021, by animation studio Telecom Animation Film. The animation studio is famous for animating series like Tower of God and will be animating the upcoming series Blue Box.

Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro synopsis

Naoto (left) and Nagatoro (right) (Image via Telecom Animation Film)

Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro is a rom-com centered around Naoto (more commonly referred to as "senpai") who crosses paths with Nagatoro, a junior, and two of her friends, and his life takes a turn he never expected. After a little teasing, Nagatoro's friends leave but she stays and takes her teasing to the next level, which makes Naoto cry.

This awakens something in Nagatoro as she makes it her hobby to annoy senpai every chance she gets. But in all this teasing, Naoto seems to be growing strong and Nagatoro can't help but notice his manly features. Will what started with teasing end with something no one expected?

