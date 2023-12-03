Attack on Titan: Is Levi stronger than Mikasa? Explored

Attack on Titan is a manga and anime that is usually praised for its world-building and story, but the action scenes, in a way, have become quite underrated. The anime, in particular, has some of the best fighting scenes, and two characters—Levi and Mikasa Ackerman—are usually quite prominent in that area.

These two characters are very different in terms of personalities, but they stand out because of their fighting skills and how they manage to go to combat without relying on Titan powers. However, fans have often wondered—if these two characters would fight one another, who would be strongest? Thus, many would like to find out who the strongest Ackerman in Attack on Titan is.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Attack on Titan series.

Explaining who is the strongest between Attack on Titan's Levi and Mikasa Ackerman

Levi and Mikasa (Image via Wit)

Mikasa and Levi are relatives in the Attack on Titan universe (they are distant cousins), but one thing they share besides that and their stoic personalities are their fighting skills. While most of the strongest fighters in the series had to rely on Titan powers to make a difference in the plot, both Mikasa and Levi relied on their human abilities and intelligence to stand out from the rest.

However, a lot of fans have wondered who is the strongest between Levi and Mikasa, particularly considering the latter's progresses as she was younger and had more room to learn. While this can be a very interesting debate, especially considering the characters' popularity over the years, the truth of the matter is that Levi is stronger.

There are a lot more feats that validate Levi as the most powerful human in the series, and he is even titled "humanity's strongest soldier," which is saying a lot.

Further, even though Mikasa has proven to be a very capable fighter, Levi is also older, with a lot more experience, and has the capacity to make a lot of tough decisions on the spot, which is something that gives him a monumental edge over his distant cousin if they ever decided to fight one another.

Levi and Mikasa's relevance in the story

Expand Tweet

While this discussion is quite interesting, it does Mikasa and Levi a disservice, since they are two of the best characters in the Attack on Titan series. Mikasa proves to be a nice contrast to the more emotional nature of Eren and Armin's shy persona, while Levi is the man of action that humanity needed to fight the Titans.

Mikasa is definitely more important to the plot than Levi, simply because she is part of the main trio, along with Eren and Armin, and her way of doing things makes her quite relevant as the story progresses. Of course, she is also quite important in the ending as she cuts Eren's head and frees Ymir, which proves to be monumental in the story.

Levi, on the other hand, is the heart and soul of the Eldian armies, and his journey through the series represents the hopes and dreams of everyone who wanted to get rid of the Titans and live a happier life on Attack on Titan.

Final thoughts

Levi and Mikasa are two of the most important and popular characters in the Attack on Titan series, which is something that makes total sense considering their personalities, fighting skills, and relevance to the story.

However, when push comes to shove, it has to be said that Levi is stronger than Mikasa due to experience, and he is indeed more skilled.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.