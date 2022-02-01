Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 21: Release date and time, where to watch, spoilers, and more

Attack on Titan is, without a doubt, one of the most trending and popular anime series at the moment. The much anticipated final season is well underway, and the past few weeks have been eventful, to say the least.

The previous episode brought out the true feelings Eren had towards the plan proposed by Zeke. A lot of information with respect to the abilities of the Attack Titan was revealed as well.

Attack on Titan Season 4 episode 21 will be released by the end of this week. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming episode.

Disclaimer: The last section of this article contains spoilers from the Attack on Titan manga.

Attack on Titan Season 4 episode 21 release details

The series has been releasing its episode every week. Assuming there is no delay due to unforeseen circumstances, episode 21 will be released on February 6, 2022. The latest episodes will be available on Hulu, Crunchyroll, and Funimation. The subtitled episodes will be available a few hours after the NHK broadcast. The release times for the various regions are mentioned below:

British Time: 8:45 PM

Central European Time: 9:45 PM

Eastern Time: 3:45 PM

Central Time: 2:45 PM

Pacific Time: 12:45 PM

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 episode 4 recap

The latest episode focused entirely on Eren and Zeke going over Grisha’s memories. This episode was quite important as it revealed a ton of information that served as connecting points for what seemed like completely unrelated events. Zeke’s image of his father changed after viewing his memories.

He then realized that it was Eren who influenced Grisha’s actions since the Attack Titan is capable of accessing memories of the future inheritors. Zeke was shocked, and they returned to the place where all paths converged.

What to expect in the upcoming episode

In the upcoming episode, viewers might get an understanding of Ymir’s past and all that she had gone through. Ever since she was a child, she was treated like a slave and was abused by the King. In an attempt to escape those hunting her, she wandered into a peculiar tree that granted her the powers of the Founding Titan.

After her death, the King made sure his daughters Sina, Rose, and Maria ate Ymir in order to gain access to her powers. The King instructed his daughters to do that so that Eldia could continue ruling the world. Eren then talked to Ymir, following which he returned to the battlefield and turned into the Founding Titan.

