Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 2 has fans flooding Twitter with Yelena memes

Yelena during Zeke's retaliation against Marley in Attack on Titan (Image via MAPPA)
Yelena during Zeke's retaliation against Marley in Attack on Titan (Image via MAPPA)
Arundhoti Palit
ANALYST
Modified Jan 17, 2022 07:14 PM IST
Feature

The Attack on Titan fandom has been rejoicing in the release of the final season of the series. The newly released episode 2 garnered a lot of praise, with many finally convinced that MAPPA has redeemed itself after season 4 part 1’s mediocre animation.

While the episode itself was intense in terms of its content, what seemed to have caught a lot of viewers’ eyes was one frame where Yelena looks at Armin with a disgusted expression on her face, melting into a warm smile the next moment. Yelena’s face looked, for lack of a better word, much like a pure Titan, and of course, turned out to be prime meme material.

This is my new meme and the only thing I've appreciated in today's episode #AttackonTitanFinalSeason #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 #AOTS4 https://t.co/xtfcNSSFkj

Attack on Titan fans react hilariously to Yelena’s duality on Twitter

Squad Levi, or atleast what's left of the squad. 😭Stay strong my dears 🥺#Aotseason4 #AotFinalSeason https://t.co/cn59R4b0f1

Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 2 had a lot of great moments, including Eren fighting the other Titans, the Beast Titan arriving at the battlefield, Gabi rescuing Falco and Pieck shooting Zeke’s Titan form.

cant wait to see yelena's duality animated#AOTSeason4 #AttackOnTitan #AttackonTitanFinalSeason #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 https://t.co/1L5iznMume

But unexpectedly, what turned out to be the highlight was the Levi Squad’s confrontation with Yelena, demanding to know the whereabouts of Levi and Hange. Yelena calmly surmised that Zeke being there meant that Levi had been defeated and was likely dead.

i love her duality #AOTSeason4 #AttackOnTitan #AttackonTitanFinalSeason #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 https://t.co/67LIh7u64N

While all of them were in anguish over the possibility, Armin tried to rally the others to prevent Yelena from suspecting where their affiliations really lay. Little did he expect Jean, Connie and even Mikasa to look shocked at something just behind him, which he realized was the way Yelena was looking at him.

After a moment too long, she reverted to her obviously fake, but seemingly amicable smile, asking them to support Zeke and Eren.

When u sitting on toilet n putting pressure 😅🤣 #AOTS4 #aottwt https://t.co/1zJGqjOjZt
My mum when I didn’t do chores #AOTS4 https://t.co/g6cFZrZgwm
they did so well here, she looks even scarier #AOTSeason4 #AttackOnTitan #AttackonTitanFinalSeason #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 https://t.co/j33vtiLTTu

While some fans simply posted screenshots of the twisted expression with captions, others focused on Yelena's duality. Most of the memes are surprisingly on-point, and all of them are hilarious.

My mom behind my mombehind my friend when my When she isn't friend lookslooking at her#AOTS4 #aotseason4 #AttackonTitanFinalSeason #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 https://t.co/2pM2b6e6CR
#AOTS4 https://t.co/lpL55w3bFN
https://t.co/AdhFoPz5ke

Fans even used it to point out how similar Yelena's character design is to Armin's. Armin is one of the most loved characters in the Attack on Titan fandom, and ironically, Yelena is one of the most hated.

What u think u look like VsWhat u actually do look like#AttackOnTitan #aotseason4#ShingekiNoKyojinTheFinalSeason #ShingekiNoKyojin https://t.co/Y9JTSvrDij
The duality she has is kinda scary ngl.#AotFinalSeason #AOTS4 https://t.co/18W60GgB4l
I did it for the lulzThe lulzThe lulz { #DeadMarco #Queen #Snk } http://t.co/nMXVIBovcS

While the scene itself was tense and fear-inducing, most of the fandom was obsessed with how grotesque Yelena’s face looked. As with everything dark and funny, Twitter started spawning several memes comprising her expression.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

The Attack on Titan fandom is known for their dark humor, and this fit right in with the Dead Marco jokes.

Edited by Saman
