Attack on Titan season 4 part 2: Episode 2 release date, timings, where to watch, and more

Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 is perhaps the most anticipated anime of the year. Episode 1 of Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 has proved itself worth the hype, and fans are eagerly waiting for episode 2.

While the first episode has tied up some of the plot points that were left hanging in Part 1, the second one will up the ante in dramatic fashion. Here is the release date and time of episode 2 for different time zones.

When and where to watch episode 2 of Attack on Titan season 4 part 2

Episode 2 of Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 is titled “Damashi Uchi” or “Sneak Attack”, and is directed by Jun Shishido. The episode will premiere on NHK General TV on January 17 at 12.05 JST.

The streaming platforms will be airing the subtitled version, which arrives a few hours later than the NHK time. As per the Simulcast agreement, Netflix and Funimation will both stream the episode, along with Hulu, on January 16 at the following international times:

Eastern Time: 3:45 PM

Central Time: 2:45 PM

Pacific Time: 12:45 PM

British Time: 8:45 PM

Central European Time: 9:45 PM

Indian Time: 2:15 AM (January 17)

Philippine Time: 4:45 AM (January 17)

Australian Central Standard Time: 6:15 AM (January 17)

Recap of episode 1

In episode 1 of Attack on Titan season 4 part 2, Hange and the Jaegerists came across Levi and Zeke. Hange escaped with a severely wounded Levi, while Zeke was completely healed.

Zeke told Floch that he was in the World of the Paths, where an unknown girl had repaired his body from the white sand of that world.

Back at Wall Maria, the Marleyans attacked the people of Paradis. Piek escaped with Gabi, who told commander Magath about Zeke’s status as a royal. Eren transformed into his Titan form, and despite Yelena’s warnings, started to fight Reiner and Porco.

He had almost defeated them when Magath shot him with their new anti-titan cannon from the back of the Cart Titan.

As Eren is incapacitated and Yelena’s forces get overpowered, a scared Onyankopon releases the members of the Survey Corps from their cells. Apart from Armin, no one has much faith left in Eren. But they are still discussing about supporting him, seeing that he is the only one who can protect Paradis.

What to expect from episode 2

Ymir Fritz in Attack on Titan Season 4 part 2 (Image Via MAPPA)

The little girl whom Zeke saw is likely Ymir Fritz, and it has been long foreshadowed that she would be crucial in the climax of the series. From the preview, it is clear that Dot Pixis will be in episode 2.

This leads fans to believe that Zeke will reach Eren in time and use his scream to turn the upper militia of Paradis, who have ingested his spinal fluid, into pure Titans. This inevitably means that Falco will turn as well, imbuing Gabi and Colt with the impossible task of saving him.

A guerrilla attack was also shown in the preview, possibly from the survey corps. Whether or not they continue to aid Eren remains to be seen. Levi’s fate also remains undisclosed. Hopefully, the second episode of Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 will shed better light on all of these points.

